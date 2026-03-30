ESPN Reveals Top Draft Needs & Potential Prospects for Each NFL Team

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Top Needs: RB, EDGE, CB

“With Kenneth Walker III departing in free agency and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss much of next season after knee surgery, the Seahawks have to replace their top two rushers from 2025. They're high on George Holani and signed Emanuel Wilson, but they still need to replace Walker's explosiveness. And even if DeMarcus Lawrence puts off retirement for another year, Seattle has to add youth on the edge after letting Boye Mafe walk. They did the same with Riq Woolen, who was their No. 3 corner.” — Brady Henderson

Prospect Fit (Day 2): Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

SportsGrid’s Take: Seattle’s offense has lost its identity in the backfield, and that’s something that needs to be addressed quickly. Replacing that explosiveness isn’t easy, but it’s essential for keeping the offense balanced. Add in the need for youth along the edge and in the secondary, and this draft feels critical to sustaining long-term success.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.