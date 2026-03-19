ESPN’s Matt Miller Ranks Top 25 2026 NFL Draft Prospects Post Combine

25) OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315

Monroe Freeling is a nimble left tackle with rare movement skills for his size. Freeling’s agility and pass-pro technique combine to make him a high-upside starter in the NFL.

"Freeling’s blend of size, agility, and pass protection upside is elite." - Matt Miller

Monroe Freeling's Combine Results