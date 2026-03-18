The $67M Gamble and the Unsigned Legend: Ranking the Top 10 NFL Free Agent QBs for 2026

Who Is the Best Value QB Signing of the 2026 Offseason?
Join the Debate: Ranking the New Signal Callers
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From Malik Willis’s massive contract in Miami to Kyler Murray’s veteran minimum deal in Minnesota, the quarterback market has been a rollercoaster.
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Did the Dolphins overpay for potential, or did the Vikings pull off the steal of the decade by landing a former #1 pick for a million dollars?
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Cast your vote: Which unsigned veteran should the Steelers target if Aaron Rodgers retires?
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Drop a comment with your 2026 record predictions for these new-look offenses!