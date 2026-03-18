The $67M Gamble and the Unsigned Legend: Ranking the Top 10 NFL Free Agent QBs for 2026

Marcus Mariota spent the 2025 season as a backup for the Washington Commanders, providing a steady hand when called upon.

While he hasn't been a full-time starter in years, Mariota’s ability to run a mobility-based offense makes him an ideal backup for teams with young, athletic QBs. What QB is more athletic than the man Mariota has filled in for over the past few years, Jayden Daniels? Apparently, the Commanders agree, inking the vet for another year.

At 32, he is a safe veteran who won't rock the boat but can win a couple of games if the starter goes down. Mariota showed he still has something left in the tank, appearing in 11 games last season, many while Daniels was hurt.