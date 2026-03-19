2026 NFL Offseason 32 for 32: The Best Addition for Every Team

New Orleans Saints: RB Travis Etienne
A Modern Dual-Threat Weapon for the Big Easy
-
The Saints made a major splash in the backfield, signing Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract to lead their rushing attack.
-
Why it Works: With the offense looking for more explosive home-run potential, Etienne provides an elite dual-threat weapon who can thrive in both the run and pass game.
-
At $13 million AAV, New Orleans is betting that Etienne still has his high-end speed and vision to anchor a unit that has struggled with consistency in recent seasons.
Former Team: Jacksonville Jaguars