Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Can Jacksonville Build on Week 1?

NFL Week 2 Betting Column: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Jaguars Rising, Bengals Reeling

The Jaguars weren’t flashy in Week 1, but they were efficient in a win over Carolina. Travis Etienne looked like a true RB1, and Trevor Lawrence showed enough command to keep Jacksonville moving. With new head coach Liam Cohen, there’s optimism that this offense will finally unlock Lawrence’s full potential.

On the other side, Cincinnati looked lost. Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense sputtered badly against Cleveland, producing virtually nothing in the second half. It’s the same early-season swoon we’ve seen from Burrow before, but this one feels especially concerning. Burrow threw for just over 100 yards, Ja’Marr Chase was quiet, and the line couldn’t keep pressure out. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the Bengals look far from sharp.

Key Matchups to Watch

Travis Etienne vs. Bengals run defense : Etienne exploded for 143 rushing yards in Week 1. With Tank Bigsby (Philadelphia Eagles) gone, his workload is secure. Cincinnati allowed chunk plays last week and must tighten up to avoid another long day.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Bengals secondary : Brian Thomas Jr. has added a spark to Jacksonville’s passing game. If Lawrence gets time, this could be a breakthrough performance.

Joe Burrow vs. Jaguars pass rush: Burrow has been a notoriously slow starter, and Jacksonville’s front will look to exploit the Bengals’ shaky offensive line. If Burrow isn’t sharp early, the boos may come quickly in Cincinnati.

Betting Breakdown

Oddsmakers opened the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites, with the total set at 49.5. That number reflects both Cincinnati’s offensive potential and the belief that Jacksonville can score on this defense.

Spread : Jaguars +3.5 feels live. Cincinnati has elite weapons, but form and execution are missing. Jacksonville is the more balanced team right now.

Total : 49.5. Given the Bengals’ struggles, the over is risky. If Burrow isn’t right, this could be lower scoring than expected. Lean under.

Props to Target : Travis Etienne rushing yards over: Bengals’ defense struggled against explosive runs in Week 1. Trevor Lawrence passing touchdowns over: The Bengals’ secondary can be beaten with tempo. Joe Burrow passing yards under: Until proven otherwise, it’s hard to trust Burrow’s early-season form.



Fantasy Football Angle

Jaguars : Etienne is a locked-in RB1. Lawrence is a QB1 streamer in this matchup. Thomas Jr. is a flex-worthy WR3 after a strong debut.

Bengals: You’re still starting Burrow, Chase, and Tee Higgins, but expectations should be tempered. Chase Brown profiles as more of a volume-dependent RB2 until the offense finds rhythm.

Final Word

The Bengals are talented enough to rebound, but Jacksonville is trending upward with a young roster that believes it can win now. Etienne looks like a star, Lawrence has the weapons, and the defense is opportunistic. Cincinnati may have the home field, but the Jaguars have the momentum.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Bengals 20. Jacksonville covers, and the under hits.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.