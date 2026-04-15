Mel Kiper Jr.’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Mel Kiper Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft landscape is shifting rapidly following the first wave of free agency, and Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his mock draft to reflect the league's new reality. A major riser in this latest version is Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, whose elite athleticism has propelled him into the top-five conversation.

To give you a complete picture of the class, we have integrated Kiper’s first-round projections with official data from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. This comprehensive guide also includes his full Big Board and updated position rankings, all current as of Monday, March 30.

Stay locked into SportsGrid for the most recent 2026 NFL Draft news, including evolving mock drafts, verified player rankings, and the latest buzz from around the league.