Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 QBs
As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on the quarterback position. Fortunately, ESPN’s legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his definitive big board for the signal-callers. From record-setting Heisman winners to polarizing dual-threat projects, this list defines the future of the league.
On March 19, Kiper updated his quarterback rankings.
We know Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the undisputed No. 1 overall pick.
Alabama's Ty Simpson holds his No. 2 position while Penn State product Drew Allar has moved up, and Garrett Nussmeier, out of LSU, has moved down. Simpson is the only passer to join Mendoza on Kiper's Top 25 Big Board.
Click through to see Kiper's full top 10 rankings.