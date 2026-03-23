2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Wide Receiver Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 WRs

The NFL offseason is underway, and with the draft quickly approaching, attention is already shifting toward the next wave of talent. In his latest update, Mel Kiper Jr. refreshed his position rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighting the top prospects, rising names, and potential sleepers at each spot.

On March 19, Kiper updated his quarterback rankings. While the top three remain the same and are the only three receivers among Kiper's Top 25 Big Board, we did see some movement within his top 10 wideouts.

Georgia's Zachariah Branch (pictured), who had seen his stock drop in the previous two updates, is the biggest riser, while another prospect from one of the blue bloods of college football has re-entered Kiper's top 10.

Here’s a look at Kiper’s updated Top 10 wide receiver rankings, along with a few notable playmakers who narrowly missed the cut. Included among them are ten players no longer listed but who were previously in the top 10 or "just missed" on earlier editions of Kiper's rankings.