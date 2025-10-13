MNF Doubleheader: Best Anytime TD Bets for Bills vs. Falcons & Bears vs. Commanders

‌



NFL fans are treated to another Monday Night Football doubleheader to close out Week 6, as the Buffalo Bills (4-1) travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (2-2), followed by the Washington Commanders (3-2) hosting the Chicago Bears (2-2).

Below are my favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchups, beginning with Falcons second-year quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.

ATL QB Michael Penix Jr. Anytime TD (+700) vs. Bills

Ok, hear me out. Though not known as a rushing QB, Penix has shown a willingness to tuck it and run, rushing six times for 21 yards and a score back in Week 1. The Bills’ defense, while strong against the pass, has been susceptible to quarterback runs, allowing the second-highest rushing success rate to opposing signal-callers. It’s a long shot to be sure, but Penix’s underrated mobility makes this prop an intriguing one.

WSH WR Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+125) vs. Bears

Samuel has looked rejuvenated in the Nation’s Capital, leading the Commanders in receptions (30), receiving yards (300), and tying for the team lead with four touchdowns. The veteran has scored in four of five games, including two straight, and now aims for a Bears defense that has allowed ten passing touchdowns through four games.

It’s worth noting that Samuel was limited in practice this week due to a heel injury. However, if he’s active, the 29-year-old presents another great value to hit paydirt given his current form and the favorable matchup.

Note: If Samuel is ruled out, consider Luke McCaffrey (+370) or Jaylin Layne (+600), who would be in line for an increase in targets.