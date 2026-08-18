Najee Harris leaves Jim Harbaugh for John and the Giants

Can a top-level athlete come back to their old form after a serious tendon injury, even if it takes a long time?

Najee Harris, who injured his Achilles tendon while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, is now fully recovered and has shifted his focus from Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh's team, the New York Giants.

Harris has signed a 1-year contract with the New York Giants. The experienced running back spent the entire offseason recovering from his Achilles tear and has now arrived in New York fully fit.

Najee Harris tore his Achilles with the Chargers, but has made a full recovery and now makes the transition from Jim Harbaugh to John, with the Giants. https://t.co/TzBhrdAmsF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2026

Coach John Harbaugh mentioned that he was quite impressed by Harris's big body and size and said that he looked really good during workouts. He said,

"He's coming back from the Achilles injury… and he looked good in the workout. He's not back 100%, he's not in football shape yet. So if we are able to do something, it'll be a process."

John Harbaugh talks about Najee Harris visiting the Giants today: "He looks good in the workout. He's not back 100%, he's not in football shape yet. If we are able to do something, it'll be a process. That would be a guy that has a lot of experience. He's a decorated vet." pic.twitter.com/BeLVIJGzQz — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) August 17, 2026

Harris got this injury with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter when he went down while leaving his position. This was a huge blow for Harris, because since being drafted in 2021, he’s been one of the most reliable players in the entire league.

Coach Jim Harbaugh praised him, saying,

"He was really playing well. Playing great, especially on the gap scheme, he was hitting on the short-yardage plays. Phenomenal pickups by him, second effort all the way."

Harris played all 71 regular-season and playoff games for Pittsburgh in his 4-year career, and so far he has also played all three games for the Chargers.

Now the Giants have John Harbaugh as head coach, and Greg Roman is also part of the New York staff. Since Harris was with the Steelers and John Harbaugh was with the Ravens, they aren’t completely new to each other, because they’ve closely witnessed the old Ravens-Steelers rivalry.