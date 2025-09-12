New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview: Expectations & Injury Updates

NFL Week 2 Betting Column: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

A Rivalry Game, But One-Sided History

Sunday brings another installment of the Giants–Cowboys rivalry, but history hasn’t been kind to New York. Dak Prescott has lost to the Giants only once since his rookie season, and Dallas has dominated the series, going 13–2 in that stretch. For the Giants, Week 1 against the Washington Commanders looked like a continuation of last year’s issues—stalled drives, minimal playmaking beyond Malik Nabers, and offensive line struggles.

Dallas, meanwhile, hung tough against the Philadelphia Eagles on opening night before fading late. It wasn’t a clean performance, but they showed enough to suggest they can handle lesser opponents. Against a familiar foe they’ve consistently handled, this sets up as a bounce-back spot.

Giants: Searching for Answers

The Giants enter Week 2 with more questions than answers. Their offensive line remains a glaring weakness, especially with left tackle Andrew Thomas unlikely to suit up. That’s a recipe for disaster against the Dallas’ front seven. Nabers is the lone must-start option for fantasy, but his frustration is already visible—an ominous sign just one week into the season.

The defense deserves credit. New York’s front line can generate pressure, and that could at least slow Prescott. However, the Giants remain vulnerable against the run, which means Javonte Williams is in position for a strong outing. Unless they force turnovers, this looks like another grind-it-out afternoon for the Giants’ offense.

Cowboys: Offensive Firepower Despite Injuries

Dallas isn’t at full strength in the secondary. DaRon Bland (foot) is unlikely to play, while Trevon Diggs is managing a snap count. But can the Giants realistically exploit those absences? Outside of Nabers, the weapons just aren’t there.

On offense, Prescott and CeeDee Lamb remain the cornerstones. Dak’s efficiency against New York is undeniable, and Lamb should thrive even if matched with added coverage. Williams’s workload also projects up, especially with the Giants’ defensive focus shifting toward stopping Dallas through the air. If the Cowboys find balance, the game could tilt quickly.

Betting Breakdown: Spread, Total, and Props

The Cowboys enter as clear favorites, and it’s hard to argue with the line. Dallas has consistently handled New York, and the Giants’ Week 1 showing didn’t inspire confidence.

Spread : Dallas -6.5. With Prescott’s track record, the Cowboys covering feels more likely than not.

Total : 43.5. Lean under—New York struggles to score, and Dallas won’t need to air it out if the ground game finds success.

Props to Watch : Javonte Williams anytime TD: Giants’ run defense remains shaky. CeeDee Lamb receiving yards over: With Dallas’ secondary banged up, the offense may need an extra push through the air. Malik Nabers receptions over: He’s the only reliable Giants pass catcher and should see heavy volume, even if inefficient.



Final Word

This rivalry always brings anticipation, but recent history suggests Dallas holds the edge in every meaningful category. The Giants’ defensive line is their only strength, while Dallas has the quarterback, receiver, and ground game to exploit New York’s weaknesses.

Prediction: Cowboys win 24–13. Dallas covers the spread, and the under hits.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.