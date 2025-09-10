NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 2

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 2!

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -2.5 (-120) | Total: 39.5 (-118/-104)

PIT -2.5 (-120) | 39.5 (-118/-104) Moneyline: SEA +124 | PIT -146

The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will get together for a Week 2 romp at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh was victorious in its opening tilt as Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdowns in his Steelers debut. Across the way, Sam Darnold is coming off his own debut with the Seahawks, but he was held to only 150 passing yards in the Week 1 loss.

These sides were involved in polar-opposite games last week. The Steelers won a shootout on the road while Seattle fell short in a fierce defensive battle at home. Regardless, both franchises are eager to return to the gridiron this Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s secondary had a tough time last weekend, but the unit stood tall in crunch time (see Jalen Ramsey’s game-winning pass breakup). As well, I think this group can have its way with Seattle’s receiving corps. With D.K. Metcalf now playing for the Steelers, no one outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba registered more than 15 receiving yards for the Seahawks in Week 1.

The Steelers have gone 10-7 SU at home over the past two years. For the upcoming contest, Pittsburgh is yielding a 60% chance at victory (per ESPN Analytics). I am willing to take it a smidge further. Given that the spread is still sitting under a field goal, I love the Steelers -2.5. Pittsburgh went 6-2 ATS at home in 2024, and I think they start on that same note.

Best Bet: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -1.5 (-102) | Total: 46.5 (-112/-108)

PHI -1.5 (-102) | 46.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: PHI -110 | KC -106

For a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs this week. You can assume that Patrick Mahomes and company still have that losing taste in their collective mouths.

The Chiefs dropped a close bid on international soil last week. Conversely, the Eagles did well to win a gritty game despite losing Jalen Carter before the first play from scrimmage. However, this feels exactly like the type of moment that Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo bounce back from. As well, I cannot forget that K.C. boasts a 45-13 record at home since naming Mahomes as the starter in 2018.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the odds in this contest very narrowly, which is understandable. Philadelphia has the NFC’s top rushing attack behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, tailback Saquon Barkley, and a massive offensive line. The duo combined for 122 rushing yards and three scores on the ground in Week 1. Still, I expect DC Spags and Kansas City’s front seven to make stopping the run their utmost priority.

After seeing linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill fly around in the opener, I have confidence that the Chiefs can scrap this one out at home. They have all the health and motivation to win this game, but the tone must be set on the defensive side. Either way, since the start of 2023, K.C. has gone 7-1 when coming off a loss.

Chiefs at home for a moneyline price of -106 odds? I can absolutely live with that.

Best Bet: Chiefs ML (-106)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Best Bets: Week 2 Top Picks

Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Chiefs ML (-106)

Week 2 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.