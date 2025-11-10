NFL MNF Week 10 Most Bet Player Props: Eagles vs Packers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football player props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

DeVonta Smith (PHI) Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Bettors expect Smith to be heavily involved in the Eagles’ passing attack, especially with defenses focusing on A.J. Brown. His deep-threat potential makes the over appealing.

Christian Watson (GB) Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Watson’s big-play ability has bettors backing him to surpass this modest yardage total, particularly against a Philadelphia secondary that has given up chunk plays.

Josh Jacobs (GB) Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-160)

With Green Bay likely to lean on check-downs against the Eagles’ pass rush, Jacobs’s involvement as a receiver out of the backfield makes this over popular.

Romeo Doubs (GB) Under 54.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Doubs has been inconsistent, and with multiple mouths to feed in the Packers’ offense, bettors are fading his yardage output in this matchup.

Saquon Barkley (PHI) Over 2.5 Receptions (-120)

Barkley has become a reliable safety valve for Jalen Hurts, and bettors expect him to see several targets in the short passing game.

