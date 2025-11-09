Sunday Night Football Betting Preview: Chargers vs Steelers Odds, Picks & Props

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers headline Sunday Night Football, with LA favored between -2.5 and -3 points and a game total of 44.5. Both teams are chasing key playoff positioning in the AFC, but from a betting perspective, this matchup offers intriguing value — especially on Chargers props and offensive production.

Chargers Favored to Roll Past the Steelers

This line opened at Chargers -2.5, and it feels like a gift for bettors. Los Angeles is trending upward behind a rejuvenated passing game led by Justin Herbert, while Pittsburgh continues to struggle on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers have been especially vulnerable through the air, allowing the most pass attempts per game in the NFL. Their secondary ranks near the bottom in passing yards allowed and has been torched repeatedly by mid-tier quarterbacks this season.

Given those weaknesses, the Chargers -2.5 looks like one of Week 10’s most confident sides. Expect LA to win comfortably by a touchdown or more as their offensive balance proves too much for Pittsburgh to handle.

Justin Herbert Prop Bets: Expect Volume and Production

One of the top player prop bets for this matchup is Justin Herbert over 35.5 pass attempts. With the Steelers’ defense forcing opponents to throw, this line appears soft. Herbert consistently exceeds that number — especially when under pressure or when left tackle Joe Alt is sidelined.

No quarterback throws more frequently, and no defense faces more pass attempts than Pittsburgh’s. Given those trends, this prop sets up as one of the most reliable Sunday Night Football betting angles. Bettors can expect Herbert to finish well north of 36 attempts, making the over a sharp play.

Ladd McConkey Touchdown and Yardage Props

Ladd McConkey continues to be one of Herbert’s most trusted receivers, even though he’s been kept out of the end zone in recent weeks. That dry spell could end tonight. McConkey’s combination of route precision and yards-after-catch ability makes him a prime bounce-back candidate against Pittsburgh’s soft coverage.

His anytime touchdown scorer odds are sitting at plus money, creating excellent value for bettors. Additionally, McConkey’s receiving yards over is worth a look given how often Herbert targets him on short and intermediate routes. Expect him to be heavily involved early and often in the Chargers’ aerial attack.

Over/Under Prediction: 44.5 Points Too Low?

The total of 44.5 feels light for this matchup. Both teams have shown the ability to score when their passing games click, and with Herbert likely airing it out all night, the over becomes a strong betting option.

Los Angeles has scored 24 or more points in four straight games, while Pittsburgh often benefits from garbage-time production once trailing. A final score in the 27–20 range feels realistic, clearing the total comfortably.

Best Bets for Chargers vs Steelers

Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Justin Herbert Over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-115)

Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Chargers vs Steelers Over 44.5 (-110)

Final Thoughts

The Chargers vs Steelers matchup sets up as a perfect storm for bettors backing Los Angeles. With Justin Herbert in rhythm, Ladd McConkey emerging as a red-zone weapon, and Pittsburgh’s secondary continuing to crumble, all signs point to a Chargers cover and a high-scoring affair at SoFi Stadium.

