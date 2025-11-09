Steelers vs Chargers: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

It’s definitely not the steepest total on the board, but we’re still expecting some offensive fireworks when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams have gotten their offenses going in recent weeks, and given their defensive inefficiencies, that momentum should continue in Week 10.

Ladd McConkey: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +175

The Chargers’ passing prowess has been on full display in recent weeks. Led by Justin Herbert, LA has eclipsed 250 passing yards in three of its past four games. Surely, their benchmarks will continue to grow against the worst pass defense in the league. Correspondingly, Ladd McConkey is due for a breakout performance.

Of course, McConkey’s analytics profile is on the rise. The former first-round pick has absorbed 41 targets across the four-game sample, hauling in 26 receptions for 311 yards. Most notably, McConkey’s 32 targets over the last three games account for a 29.4% target share, easily out-pacing the next closest receiver (Keenan Allen – 22.0%).

While the Chargers have spread the ball across the field evenly this season, Ladd McConkey has moved back into the foreground with his latest efforts. That upward trajectory carries him into Week 10, where he stands as the premier value in the anytime touchdown scorer market.

Pat Freiermuth: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +370

Rumored to be involved in the trade deadline frenzy, the Steelers elected to stand pat and make no move. Consequently, they will be forced to stick with their current personnel and schemes, which will mean increased involvement from Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers tight end has re-emerged as a top target in Aaron Rodgers‘ progressions. Freiermuth has four or more targets in three straight, totaling 11 catches, 151 yards, and three touchdowns, over his last three games. His production across that sample easily surpasses the 10 receptions, 82 yards, and no touchdowns that Freiermuth had through the first five games of the season.

Along with the increased role on offense, we’ve seen improved efficiency from Freiermuth. His 78.6% catch rate inches him closer to the 83.3% mark he put up last season. Without any other wide receivers to hawk targets, Freiermuth will remain Rodgers’ top pass-catching tight end moving forward, making him a solid bet to find the end zone against the Chargers.

Oronde Gadsden: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +180

While bettors and DFS punters have been debating the merits of Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen as Justin Herbert’s preferred target, Oronde Gadsden has quietly moved to the front of the tight end pack. His volume hasn’t caught up with the two wide receivers yet, but there’s plenty to like about Gadsden’s ceiling against the Steelers.

Gadsden has been sensational of late. Over the previous four contests, the Chargers’ tight end has 24 receptions while recording no fewer than five catches in any one of those contests. His reliability has been his best attribute, as Gadsden has pulled down 88.9% of the 24 targets thrown his way. We’ve also seen him become a scoring beacon in the red zone, with both of his touchdowns this season coming over the last three games.

Pittsburgh struggles to contain opposing tight ends in passing coverage. Over their last three games, tight ends have accounted for 16 catches, 213 yards, and three touchdowns. Gadsden will add to those woes on Sunday, and is a top threat to cross the plane at SoFi Stadium.

Kenneth Gainwell: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +440

The Steelers have expressed complete confidence in Jaylen Warren‘s ability as a leadback. Still, we’ve seen Kenneth Gainwell emerge as a more consistent presence in Pittsburgh’s offensive game-planning. Gainwell’s renewed offensive traction isn’t reflected in his touchdown scorer odds, making him the top betting value on Sunday Night Football.

As has been the case throughout his career, Gainwell is a menace in both passing and rushing downs. Despite limited usage, he has recorded 16 or more rushing yards in six of eight games this season, while soaking up five or more targets in three of his last five. Granted, Gainwell hasn’t scored a touchdown since the end of September, but he’s seen consistent usage in every game since. Over his last four games, the Steelers’ second-string running back has played no fewer than 20 snaps, representing 36.5% of the offensive play calls.

This is a pure value play. Gainwell is used as a pass-catching back and sees consistent usage in the ground game. At the current betting price, he’s worth a flyer to maintain his current production and find the end zone on Sunday Night Football.

Keenan Allen: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +190

Ladd McConkey has stolen the limelight in LA, but Keenan Allen has proven to be the top pass-catcher for the Chargers this season. As such, he should be on everybody’s radar as an anytime touchdown scorer against the Steelers.

Sitting just four yards behind McConkey for the team lead in receiving yards, Allen has set the high mark in both targets and receptions in 2025. The six-time Pro Bowler has recorded at least five targets in every game this season, eclipsing seven in all but two of those contests. Moreover, he’s called upon in the red zone more than any other pass-catcher. Through nine games, Allen leads the team with 11 red zone targets, ranking 10th in the league in that category.

A standout target inside the 20, Allen still possesses scoring potential with his speed and imposing 6’2" frame from anywhere on the field. Like McConkey and Gadsden, Allen will be called upon frequently against the Steelers’ ineffective pass defense. As indicated, Allen’s scoring potential vastly exceeds the implied probability of the current betting price.

