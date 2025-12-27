NFL · 2 hours ago
NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 17!
Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Where to Watch: ESPN
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds
- Spread: LAR -8.5 (-104) | ATL +8.5 (-118)
- Total: Over 49.5 (-114) | Under (-106)
- Moneyline: LAR -450 | ATL +350
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Kalshi Odds
- Chance: LAR 78% | ATL 22%
- Spread: LAR -7.5 Yes (51¢) | No (49¢)
- Total: Over 48.5 Yes (55¢) | No (45¢)
xxx Los Angeles Rams (11-4) Atlanta Falcons (6-9) xxx
Week 17 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!
