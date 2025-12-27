Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons

Gabriel Santiago

Host · Writer

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 17!

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

  • Spread: LAR -8.5 (-104) | ATL +8.5 (-118)
  • Total: Over 49.5 (-114) | Under (-106)
  • Moneyline: LAR -450 | ATL +350

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: LAR 78% | ATL 22%
  • Spread: LAR -7.5 Yes (51¢) | No (49¢)
  • Total: Over 48.5 Yes (55¢) | No (45¢)

Week 17 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

