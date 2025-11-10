NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Eagles vs Packers

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 10!

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Where to Watch: ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: GB -1.5 (-104) | Total: 45.5

GB -1.5 (-104) | 45.5 Moneyline: PHI -102 | GB -116

Monday Night Football of Week 10 presents an NFC clash of epic proportions. The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) will travel to “America’s Dairyland" to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1). That means the famed Lambeau Field will be on full display in this meeting of respective division leaders.

Both the Eagles and Packers have a real chance of reaching the 2025-26 conference title game, so we may see this matchup again in January. Incidentally, the last head-to-head contest between these sides came on Wild Card Weekend of last year; Philly won at home, 22-10.

Back in the present, Green Bay is operating with an offense that is a fringe top-ten unit. Quarterback Jordan Love (72.5 QBR) has powered this group to 25.8 PPG this year, but the recent loss of star tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) is most unfortunate; Kraft was the team’s leading receiver through nine weeks. Across the way, the Pack flies around on defense. Green Bay’s D currently ranks fifth in terms of yardage allowed, and much of that is from their ability to suffocate opposing running games. Ahead of Week 10, they have given up just 89.4 YPG rushing, which lands second in the NFL.

The Eagles have finally started to resemble last season’s Super Bowl team, but this year’s team has lacked that top-level explosiveness. On both offense and defense, Philadelphia is ranked 20th or worse in terms of yardage. Still, quarterback Jalen Hurts (65.8 QBR) is completing 70.2% of his pass attempts right now. From there, the defense was sure to add multiple pieces at the trade deadline; pass rusher Jaelan Phillips should fit in famously with the Birds.

In this spot, my lean is to support the Packers at “The Frozen Tundra." Green Bay has gone 3-1 in home games this year, allowing just 16.25 PPG in that split. From there, ESPN Analytics yields a 52% winning probability for the Pack. And since the spread is just a point and a hook (for -104 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook), I like Green Bay to cover here.

Best Bet: Packers -1.5 (-104)

This primetime bid has the sort of talent that can push that total in either direction, but on a chilly and dry night at Lambeau, I like under 45.5 points.

As noted, the Packers have not given up more than 18 points in any single home game. Green Bay’s propensity to stop the run goes against what Philadelphia is looking to do on offense, which could put the Eagles in an uncomfortable section of the play sheet. If GB is hoping to make a statement on that side of the ball (which they are), this is the game to do it.

Just ten months ago, we saw the Packers and Eagles battle it out in Philadelphia. The Birds won that postseason bid comfortably, but just 32 combined points were produced.

Monday night will feature the fifth game played in Green Bay this year. Of the previous four, three (75%) have converted for under bettors. With it being one of the coldest games of the 2025 season to this point, perhaps bodies will be moving a little slower—under 45.5 it is!

Best Bet: Under 45.5 (-110)

NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Eagles vs. Packers

Packers -1.5 (-104)

Under 45.5 (-110)

Week 10 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

