NFL Week 10 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Eagles vs Packers

It’s a matchup between two NFC division leaders as the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) and Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) battle on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10 in the NFL.

Green Bay enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point home favorite.

Below are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each side, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

PHI TE Dallas Goedert (+230)

Goedert has been on an absolute tear, finding the end zone in five of his past six games, including a two-touchdown performance before Philadelphia’s bye week. The veteran tight end leads the Eagles in both touchdowns (7) and red zone targets (7), and now faces a Packers defense that entered Week 10 having allowed the third-most TD receptions to the position. Given his production and the matchup, getting +230 odds feels like a gift.

GB WR Romeo Doubs (+170)

Doubs is already one of the Packers’ top red zone threats, with ten targets and four TDs on the season. The only player ahead of him in those categories, TE Tucker Kraft, is now done for the year with an ACL tear, which should funnel even more scoring chances Doubs’ way. Also working in his favor tonight is the state of the Packers’ receiving room, with Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams all listed as questionable after missing practice time.

