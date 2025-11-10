Eagles vs Packers: Top NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 10)

Week 10 in the NFL wraps up as the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) on Monday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Packers -1.5 (-104) | Total: 45.5

Packers -1.5 (-104) | 45.5 Moneyline: Eagles (-104), Packers (-112)

PHI RB Saquon Barkley OVER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Fresh off Philadelphia’s bye week, a healthy and rested Barkley faces a vulnerable Packers run defense that was just steamrolled last Sunday by Carolina’s Rico Dowdle (25-130-2) and will continue to be without starting defensive tackle Lukas Van Ness (foot).

(25-130-2) and will continue to be without starting defensive tackle (foot). Before the Week 9 bye, Barkley had his best performance of the season, running for 150 yards on 14 carries against the New York Giants.

Barkley averaged 114.0 rushing yards per game in two meetings with the Packers last year.

GB TE Luke Musgrave UNDER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Musgrave is in line for an expanded role following the season-ending knee injury to Tucker Kraft .

. While he cleared this line last week (3-34-0), that was against the Panthers, one of the worst teams in the league at defending tight ends.

Musgrave now faces a significantly tougher matchup as the Eagles entered Week 10 having allowed the third-fewest receiving yards and a negative EPA per play to opposing tight ends.

