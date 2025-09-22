NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Anytime TD: Lions vs Ravens

‌



Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Most bet player to score anytime touchdown (tickets)

Detroit’s offensive centerpiece is a popular pick to get targeted in the red zone and find pay dirt.

The short odds reflect confidence in Henry’s goal-line dominance, with bettors expecting him to cash in close to the end zone.

Bettors are backing Gibbs’s versatility, believing his dual role as runner and receiver creates multiple touchdown opportunities.

Jackson’s rushing ability makes him a strong bet to score on a scramble or designed run.

Hopkins’s bigger odds offer value, with bettors banking on his veteran presence to snag a key red-zone catch.

