NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Anytime TD: Lions vs Ravens
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Most bet player to score anytime touchdown (tickets)
Amon-Ra St. Brown +130
Detroit’s offensive centerpiece is a popular pick to get targeted in the red zone and find pay dirt.
Derrick Henry -225
The short odds reflect confidence in Henry’s goal-line dominance, with bettors expecting him to cash in close to the end zone.
Jahmyr Gibbs -120
Bettors are backing Gibbs’s versatility, believing his dual role as runner and receiver creates multiple touchdown opportunities.
Lamar Jackson +135
Jackson’s rushing ability makes him a strong bet to score on a scramble or designed run.
DeAndre Hopkins +350
Hopkins’s bigger odds offer value, with bettors banking on his veteran presence to snag a key red-zone catch.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 1 hour ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 2 hours ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 22 hours ago
Grant White
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff