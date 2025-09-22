NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Lions vs Ravens
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football player props from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Most bet player props (tickets)
Rashod Bateman under 2.5 receptions -135
Bettors are fading Bateman’s role, expecting him to be a limited factor in the Ravens’ passing attack.
DeAndre Hopkins over 1.5 receptions -130
Despite inconsistent usage, bettors believe Hopkins will still see enough volume to clear two catches.
Jared Goff over 34.5 passing attempts -115
The market expects Detroit to lean heavily on Goff’s arm in what could be a high-volume passing game.
Jahmyr Gibbs over 24.5 receiving yards -110
Gibbs’s explosiveness in the passing game makes this a popular bet for him to clear modest yardage.
Zay Flowers over 0.5 rushing yards +105
With his speed and play usage, bettors are backing Flowers to log at least one rushing attempt.
