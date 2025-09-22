Live NowLive
NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Lions vs Ravens

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football player props from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Most bet player props (tickets)

Rashod Bateman under 2.5 receptions -135

Bettors are fading Bateman’s role, expecting him to be a limited factor in the Ravens’ passing attack.

DeAndre Hopkins over 1.5 receptions -130

Despite inconsistent usage, bettors believe Hopkins will still see enough volume to clear two catches.

Jared Goff over 34.5 passing attempts -115

The market expects Detroit to lean heavily on Goff’s arm in what could be a high-volume passing game.

Jahmyr Gibbs over 24.5 receiving yards -110

Gibbs’s explosiveness in the passing game makes this a popular bet for him to clear modest yardage.

Zay Flowers over 0.5 rushing yards +105

With his speed and play usage, bettors are backing Flowers to log at least one rushing attempt.

