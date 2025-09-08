NFL Most Bet Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

‌



These five players represent the most popular anytime touchdown bets, ranging from elite stars like Justin Jefferson and versatile backs like D’Andre Swift and Aaron Jones to intriguing longer-shot options in Colston Loveland and Caleb Williams.

Jefferson is always a popular anytime touchdown pick thanks to his elite route-running, explosive playmaking, and heavy target share as the centerpiece of Minnesota’s passing attack.

Swift’s versatility as both a runner and receiver keeps him a strong red-zone option, with designed touches that give him multiple paths to finding the end zone.

Jones’ combination of quickness, vision, and usage near the goal line makes him a steady anytime TD candidate whenever the Packers are in scoring position.

Michigan’s tight end has emerged as a trusted target in the red zone, and his size and reliable hands give him sneaky upside to score despite longer odds.

The rookie QB’s athleticism and playmaking instincts create value on his anytime touchdown line, with rushing potential and designed runs making him a live longshot bet.

