NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Ravens vs Dolphins

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 9, which commences with Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -7.5 (-115) | Total: 50.5

BAL -7.5 (-115) | 50.5 Moneyline: BAL -450 | MIA +350

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

After earning their first win of the past six weeks, the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) are eager to return to action. Incidentally, the Ravens will hit the road this week to challenge the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in South Florida.

This AFC clash should feature two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson (hamstring) back in the starting lineup. Jackson has not played since September. However, Baltimore seems to be playing better ball compared to when he went out in Week 4. Since then, the Ravens’ defense has allowed 25.7 PPG. That clip is not very good, but it’s an improvement over their current annual rate of 30.0 PPG, which ranks 30th.

Miami is another side dealing with rampant frustrations in 2025. Ahead of TNF, the Dolphins are coming off a victory, but their on-field production does not rank in the league’s top 20 in any significant metric. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is completing 68.8% of his passes this year, is not playing as poorly as the national narrative suggests, but his ten interceptions are a cause for concern. From there, Miami’s offense has put up only 286.4 total YPG, 28th overall.

After seeing the Ravens ground a high-flying Chicago Bears offense last Sunday, I think Baltimore can match up favorably in Miami. Keep in mind: the ‘Fins are operating without both Tyreek Hill (knee) and Darren Waller (pectoral) at the moment.

ESPN Analytics yields a 63.1% winning probability for the Ravens in Week 9. I also like Baltimore to take care of business on the road, but with their -450 ML price (at FanDuel Sportsbook), perhaps we can find better value in other markets here. With that, I am willing to lay 7.5 on the Flock!

Best Bet: Ravens -7.5 (-115)

Undoubtedly, 50.5 combined points is an ambitious total in the NFL. Still, I find myself attracted to the over in this primetime meeting at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Jackson returning to the Ravens, their offense will be cooking with gas once again. Baltimore averaged 32.75 PPG throughout the first four contests of the season, which is quite prolific. They boast dynamic skill players all around the formation, making them incredibly difficult to defend.

The Dolphins have averaged 23.6 PPG over their past five games. Except for two awful showings (Weeks 1 & 7), Miami has put up more than 20 points in every game.

Lastly, the Ravens and Dolphins have both been darlings for over bettors in 2025. In the 15 combined games involving Baltimore or Miami this year, the over has hit on 12 occasions, translating to an 80% win rate at this juncture.

Best Bet: Over 50.5 (-110)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Week 9 Best Bets: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Ravens -7.5 (-115)

Ravens-Dolphins Over 50.5 (-110)

Week 9 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.