NFL Week 3: Thursday Night Football Dolphins vs Bills Most Bet Player Props

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season brings a marquee AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and bettors are already hammering the player prop markets. According to BetMGM’s splits, money is heavily concentrated on playmakers who bring explosive upside in the run game, pass game, and even special teams.

Let’s break down the most bet props for Bills vs. Dolphins at BetMGM.

De’Von Achane Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Bettors are siding big with De’Von Achane’s receiving upside after he posted 92 yards and a touchdown last week against the New England Patriots, pulling in eight of 10 targets. Through two games, he already has 11 catches on 14 targets for 112 yards, showing evident chemistry in Miami’s passing attack. Last season, Achane hauled in 78 receptions for 592 yards, averaging 35 per game, and went over this number five times — including both meetings against Buffalo, where he averaged 63.5 receiving yards. Bettors see history and usage lining up for another over.

James Cook Over 84.5 Rushing/Receiving Yards (-118)

James Cook’s versatility has made him one of the most popular targets in the market, with bettors piling on the combined yardage prop. He’s fourth in the NFL in rushing with 176 yards through two weeks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Cook torched the New York Jets for 132 yards on the ground in Week 2, already proving he can pop big games. As a receiver, he’s caught all six of his targets this year for 61 yards, and last season he caught 32 balls for 258 yards. Bettors expect him to show out against Buffalo’s AFC East rival.

Josh Allen Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability continues to draw action, with bettors backing him to top 28.5 rushing yards. The Bills quarterback has cleared this line in both games this season, running for 30 yards in Week 1 and 59 yards in Week 2, averaging 44.5 yards per game. Last season, Allen topped this mark 10 times (including twice in the playoffs), averaging 31 yards per game on 5.2 yards per carry. While he struggled to run against Miami last season (just nine rushing yards total across two meetings), early-season form has bettors confident. With 99% of money on the over, bettors expect him to remain a serious threat on the ground.

James Cook Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Cook’s rushing-specific prop is also drawing heavy action. He has already gone over this number once in 2025 — his 132-yard explosion against the Jets. Last season, he topped 68.5 rushing yards in six games, including two playoff performances, while averaging 63 yards per contest. Against Miami specifically, he averaged 61 yards across two matchups, but did hit the over with 78 yards on the ground on just 11 carries in their final meeting of the season. Bettors believe his volume and efficiency give him a good chance to break through here.

Matt Prater Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-135)

Not all the action is on skill players — bettors are heavily backing veteran kicker Matt Prater as well. The 20-year vet is 6-for-6 on field goal attempts this season, with three makes in each of his first two games and a long of 52 yards. Last year, he went 6-for-6 with the Cardinals across four appearances and drilled 28 field goals in 2023, including a 62-yarder. With Buffalo’s offense moving the ball but Miami’s defense tightening in the red zone, bettors see plenty of kicking opportunities for Prater to cash this over.

