5 Bold Predictions for Week 11 of the NFL Season

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the action in the NFL is heating up as we pass the midway point of the campaign. Here are five bold predictions about what the headlines will be after this week’s slate!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Jameis Winston Throws 3+ INTs in Lopsided Loss

Russell Wilson began the season as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants and aside from an explosion against the Dallas Cowboys, that experiment went about how everyone expected. The Giants turned to Jaxson Dart and found some life with him and Cam Skattebo in the backfield together, but both are now injured, and head coach Brian Daboll was fired and replaced with interim head coach Mike Kafka. Kafka hands the reins to veteran Jameis Winston, and his first assignment is against the stout Green Bay Packers defense. Winston is a backup because of his inability to hold onto the ball and his tendency to turn it over. He’ll throw at least three interceptions as the Packers roll.

Week 11: Packers (-7) at Giants – 1:00 pm

2. Rams and Seahawks Combine for 60+ in Shootout

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal NFC West showdown. The two are tied atop the division at 7-2, and both have won four straight games. The Lions are the only team in the NFC averaging more points than the Seahawks, and the Rams have scored at least 34 points in three straight games, including 42 against the 49ers. This game features some excellent wide receivers on both sides, and Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold are playing at a high level. The pair of top ten offenses will light up the scoreboard and combine for more than 60 points.

Week 11: Seahawks at Rams (-3) | Total of 48.5

3. Detroit Stays Hot with Upset in Philly

The Detroit Lions are the top scoring team in the NFC, and they trail only the Indianapolis Colts, with the 8-2 Colts on a bye week. That means the Lions could regain the mantle as the league’s top offense with a big day. They are 6-3 with the Bears and Packers right on their heels in the NFC North, and Dan Campbell’s crew is the underdog at Philadelphia. The Lions are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (136.3), and they just busted out with 226 yards last week. Philadelphia is 19th in rushing defense, and the Lions are going to want to keep that Eagles offense on the sideline, so they’ll hand it off and lean on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery for 200+ rushing yards in a big win over Philadelphia.

Week 11: Lions at Eagles (-2.5)

4. Drake Maye Leads NFL in Passing Yards This Week

The New England Patriots might be the NFL’s hottest team, and they roll into Thursday night’s matchup with the moribund New York Jets as winners of seven straight games and an 8-2 record. That includes a 5-0 record on the road, and Drake Maye has a legitimate case for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. The New York Jets are not particularly good at much of anything, but they have been surprisingly stout against the pass, allowing only 190.8 yards per game through the air. That’s top ten in the NFL, but the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Colts, and Maye is on fire. The Patriots are going to win big, and Maye is going to throw for 300+ and end up leading the league this week in passing yards.

Week 11: New York Jets at New England Patriots (-12.5)

5. Bucs Top Bills, Panic Arrives in Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills both lost in Week 10 and are attempting to respond after disappointing performances. The Bucs lost to the Patriots, and that’s certainly understandable, but the Bills gave up 30 points in a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. That performance left Bills fans wondering what the heck is wrong with their team, and after a 4-0 start, the Bills are just 2-3 in their last five games. The Bucs head north to play the Bills, but the weather is not expected to be a factor with temperatures projected in the low 40s and no precipitation. Star running back Bucky Irving could return and boost the offense, and something seems off with the Bills. Tampa Bay gets a big road win, and serious questions start getting asked about what’s wrong in Buffalo.

Week 11: Bucs at Bills (-5.5)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.