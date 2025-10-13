NFL Week 6: Top Player Props for MNF Doubleheader (10/13)

‌



Week 6 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Buffalo Bills (4-1), followed by the Chicago Bears (2-2) taking on the Washington Commanders (3-2) in the Nation’s Capital.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, including a standout at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

ATL RB Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112) vs. Bills

Robinson is averaging 78.0 rush yards per game this season on an impressive 4.9 yards per carry .

this season on an impressive . Buffalo has struggled mightily against the run , allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (145.6) and the third-highest yards per carry (5.6) to opposing backs.

, allowing the and the to opposing backs. Robinson will be well-rested, as Atlanta returns from its bye. Expect the Falcons to lean on their star back, giving him ample opportunity to surpass this number.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

WSH QB Jayden Daniels OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+114) vs. Bears

Daniels faces a Chicago defense that has been one of the most generous to opposing quarterbacks, surrendering ten passing touchdowns through just four games .

. The Bears’ defense is allowing the second-highest completion percentage (73.7%) .

. Chicago’s vulnerability is widespread, having already allowed seven different players to catch a touchdown. Daniels should thus have multiple chances to find the end zone through the air, making this prop a fantastic value play.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.