NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Week 6: Top Player Props for MNF Doubleheader (10/13)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Week 6 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Buffalo Bills (4-1), followed by the Chicago Bears (2-2) taking on the Washington Commanders (3-2) in the Nation’s Capital.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, including a standout at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

ATL RB Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112) vs. Bills

  • Robinson is averaging 78.0 rush yards per game this season on an impressive 4.9 yards per carry.
  • Buffalo has struggled mightily against the run, allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (145.6) and the third-highest yards per carry (5.6) to opposing backs.
  • Robinson will be well-rested, as Atlanta returns from its bye. Expect the Falcons to lean on their star back, giving him ample opportunity to surpass this number.

WSH QB Jayden Daniels OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+114) vs. Bears

  • Daniels faces a Chicago defense that has been one of the most generous to opposing quarterbacks, surrendering ten passing touchdowns through just four games.
  • The Bears’ defense is allowing the second-highest completion percentage (73.7%).
  • Chicago’s vulnerability is widespread, having already allowed seven different players to catch a touchdown. Daniels should thus have multiple chances to find the end zone through the air, making this prop a fantastic value play.

