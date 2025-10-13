NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet Anytime TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

‌



Here are the most bet NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Bills vs the Falcons, and the Bears vs the Commanders.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Cook has been the most bet-on touchdown option, as bettors see him playing a significant role in the red zone both on the ground and through the air.

This long-shot bet draws attention for its value. At +2000, bettors are taking a swing that Carter could find the end zone on limited touches.

Kincaid’s chemistry with Allen makes him a trendy pick to score. His presence in the middle of the field and red zone gives him solid appeal at this price.

Allen’s rushing ability always makes him a popular anytime touchdown pick. His dual-threat nature keeps this bet among the most reliable for Buffalo backers.

Robinson remains Atlanta’s best bet to score. Despite the team’s offensive inconsistency, his explosive playmaking ability keeps bettors confident in his chances of scoring a touchdown.

Odunze has become a popular playmaker in Washington’s offense. Bettors expect him to find the end zone against a shaky Bears secondary.

A longer shot, Lane offers value as a deep threat capable of scoring from distance. Bettors are sprinkling on him as a high-upside flier.

As the featured back, Croskey-Merritt’s touchdown odds have been heavily backed. He’s expected to handle red-zone carries.

McCaffrey’s versatility makes him a strong option to score. Bettors see potential for a short-yardage or broken-play touchdown.

Always a threat with the ball in his hands, Samuel’s hybrid role keeps him among the most bet touchdown options in this matchup.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.