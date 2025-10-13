NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet 1st TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

‌



Here are the most bet NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Bills vs the Falcons, and the Bears vs the Commanders.

Cook leads first-touchdown bets, as many expect Buffalo to establish the run early against Atlanta’s front seven.

Allen is always a threat to call his own number near the goal line. His early-drive involvement makes him a strong candidate for a first touchdown.

At longer odds, Kincaid provides intriguing value as Allen’s red-zone safety blanket.

The favorite among Falcons players, Robinson’s usage in scripted plays makes him a strong early-drive option.

London rounds out the list as a deep first-touchdown pick, especially if the Falcons start the game attacking through the air.

Bettors are banking on Washington setting the tone early on the ground. Croskey-Merritt’s volume gives him a real shot to score first.

Odunze offers excellent value at +1000, particularly if the Commanders open with a play-action or deep passing look.

A red-zone veteran, Ertz has attracted attention as a sneaky first-score pick with long odds.

Samuel’s versatility out of the backfield and in the slot makes him a strong early-touch candidate.

Swift’s dual-threat ability gives him a chance to punch in the game’s opening score, and bettors are backing him as a balanced option.

