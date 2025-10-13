Live NowLive
NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet 1st TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Bills vs the Falcons, and the Bears vs the Commanders.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

James Cook +525

Cook leads first-touchdown bets, as many expect Buffalo to establish the run early against Atlanta’s front seven.

Josh Allen +750

Allen is always a threat to call his own number near the goal line. His early-drive involvement makes him a strong candidate for a first touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid +1600

At longer odds, Kincaid provides intriguing value as Allen’s red-zone safety blanket.

Bijan Robinson +450

The favorite among Falcons players, Robinson’s usage in scripted plays makes him a strong early-drive option.

Drake London +950

London rounds out the list as a deep first-touchdown pick, especially if the Falcons start the game attacking through the air.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt +625

Bettors are banking on Washington setting the tone early on the ground. Croskey-Merritt’s volume gives him a real shot to score first.

Rome Odunze +1000

Odunze offers excellent value at +1000, particularly if the Commanders open with a play-action or deep passing look.

Zach Ertz +1300

A red-zone veteran, Ertz has attracted attention as a sneaky first-score pick with long odds.

Deebo Samuel +900

Samuel’s versatility out of the backfield and in the slot makes him a strong early-touch candidate.

D’Andre Swift +800

Swift’s dual-threat ability gives him a chance to punch in the game’s opening score, and bettors are backing him as a balanced option.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

