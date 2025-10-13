NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet 1st TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Bills vs the Falcons, and the Bears vs the Commanders.
James Cook +525
Cook leads first-touchdown bets, as many expect Buffalo to establish the run early against Atlanta’s front seven.
Josh Allen +750
Allen is always a threat to call his own number near the goal line. His early-drive involvement makes him a strong candidate for a first touchdown.
Dalton Kincaid +1600
At longer odds, Kincaid provides intriguing value as Allen’s red-zone safety blanket.
Bijan Robinson +450
The favorite among Falcons players, Robinson’s usage in scripted plays makes him a strong early-drive option.
Drake London +950
London rounds out the list as a deep first-touchdown pick, especially if the Falcons start the game attacking through the air.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt +625
Bettors are banking on Washington setting the tone early on the ground. Croskey-Merritt’s volume gives him a real shot to score first.
Rome Odunze +1000
Odunze offers excellent value at +1000, particularly if the Commanders open with a play-action or deep passing look.
Zach Ertz +1300
A red-zone veteran, Ertz has attracted attention as a sneaky first-score pick with long odds.
Deebo Samuel +900
Samuel’s versatility out of the backfield and in the slot makes him a strong early-touch candidate.
D’Andre Swift +800
Swift’s dual-threat ability gives him a chance to punch in the game’s opening score, and bettors are backing him as a balanced option.
