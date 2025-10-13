NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Bears vs Commanders

‌



The 2025-26 NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for the Washington Commanders versus the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football!

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: WSH -5.5 (-108) | Total: 49.5 (-112/-108)

WSH -5.5 (-108) | 49.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: WSH -260 | CHI +215

The Commanders can move to the top of the NFC East standings with a win over Chicago on Monday Night Football. Jayden Daniels returned to the lineup last week, leading Washington to a decisive win over the Chargers. They’ll be looking to continue that success against a Bears squad that has yet to figure out its defensive systems.

As expected, the Commanders have trotted out a game-changing ground attack early this season. Thanks to Daniels’ presence under center, Washington leads the league with 156.4 rushing yards per game, a benchmark they’ve eclipsed in two of the three games with their dual-threat quarterback in the lineup. We expect them to wield that advantage unmercifully against a Bears’ run defense that couldn’t plug a hole in a leaky dinghy.

Opponents have had no issues running the ball against Chicago. The perennial NFC North basement dwellers rank second-last in rushing yards allowed this season, getting trampled to the tune of 164.5 yards per game. Predictably, that correlates with the fifth-worst total defense and third-worst scoring defense, positions that should take a hit against the Commanders’ dynamic offense.

Granted, the Bears have turned a corner with their more recent efforts; however, those defensive concerns remained unabated. Chicago gave up 396 yards to the Cowboys and 357 yards to the Raiders, and they face a much stiffer challenge versus Washington. We’re betting the Commanders run to victory, cashing as -5.5 home chalk.

Best Bet: Commanders -5.5 -108

Daniels alone doesn’t power the Commanders’ ground game. Seven different players have carried the pigskin out of the backfield, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as the top rushing threat for Washington.

The Commanders’ seventh-round pick in last year’s draft had his best professional game last time out. Croskey-Merritt torched the Chargers for 111 rushing yards and two scores on just 14 touches. Still, we’ve seen the rookie running back flash those skills at various points this season. He had 47 rushing yards on seven carries back in Week 4 and broke off 82 yards on ten rushing attempts in the season opener.

Chicago lacks the defensive faculties to limit Croskey-Merritt’s potential on Monday Night Football. As noted, the Bears rank second-last in run defense, and they gave up 240 rushing yards to another rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty, last time out. Altogether, the Bears’ 6.1 yards allowed per rush attempt ranks dead last in the NFL. Don’t expect them to tighten that standard against the Commanders.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has solidified his grip as the lead back in the Commanders’ offense. As witnessed, he only needs a handful of touches to flash his game-breaking abilities. We’re expecting exactly that, with the Commanders’ running back soaring over his rushing yards prop at home.

Best Bet: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 69.5 Rushing Yards -112

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Bears vs Commanders

Commanders -5.5 -108

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 69.5 Rushing Yards -112

Rushing the ball will be the theme tonight, and the Commanders will flaunt their advantage from start to finish. Washington covers, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt surpassing his modest rushing yards prop.

