NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet Player Props: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

Here are the most bet NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Bills vs the Falcons, and the Bears vs the Commanders.

Drake London over 5.5 receptions

Bettors are backing London to be heavily involved in the Falcons’ passing attack. With Atlanta likely playing from behind against Buffalo, the over on his receptions total has become a popular pick.

Drake London over 73.5 receiving yards

In tandem with his receptions prop, London’s yardage over is drawing attention. He’s been the focal point of Atlanta’s offense, and bettors expect volume and efficiency against a Bills secondary that’s been inconsistent this season.

Bijan Robinson under 16.5 rushing attempts

The under on Robinson’s carries is trending, signaling expectations that Atlanta may lean more on the pass game or fall into a negative game script. Robinson’s workload has fluctuated, and bettors are fading a heavy rushing share.

Khalil Shakir under 4.5 receptions

With Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid commanding targets, the public is leaning under on Shakir’s receptions. This suggests limited opportunities for the Bills’ secondary receiver in what could be a spread-the-ball type of game plan.

Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns

A consistent favorite among player props, Allen’s over on touchdown passes is seeing significant action. Bettors expect Buffalo’s offense to find success through the air against Atlanta’s defense, which has struggled to contain quarterbacks in the red zone.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt over 68.5 rushing yards

The public expects a strong ground performance from Croskey-Merritt. Chicago’s run defense has shown vulnerability, and bettors are backing him to surpass this mark.

Luke McCaffrey over 26.5 receiving yards

McCaffrey’s growing chemistry with Jayden Daniels has caught the attention of bettors. The over suggests expectations of a few key plays through the air.

Jayden Daniels under 8.5 rushing attempts

Bettors believe Daniels will stay in the pocket more against the Bears, leading to fewer designed runs or scrambles.

Zach Ertz under 30.5 receiving yards

With multiple younger pass-catching options emerging, bettors are fading Ertz’s production. The under indicates expectations of limited targets.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt over 15.5 longest rush

In addition to his total rushing yards, Croskey-Merritt’s explosiveness is a focal point. Bettors are backing him to break off at least one big run.

