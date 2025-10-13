Live NowLive
NFL · 51 minutes ago

Bills vs Falcons: Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Atlanta Falcons (2-2) square off in a primetime interconference showdown, part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader that caps off Week 6 in the NFL.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best bets for the matchup!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Bills vs. Falcons 

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: Fubo
  • Spread: Bills -3.5 (-115) | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: Bills (-205) | Falcons (+172)

Best Bet #1: Falcons +3.5 (-105)

The Falcons are coming off a bye, giving them extra time to rest and prepare for this contest. Atlanta also welcomes the return of top cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), bolstering a secondary that already boasts the league’s top-ranked pass defense (135.0 YPG).

Offensively, the Falcons’ strength lies in their ground game led by superstar Bijan Robinson. Atlanta averages 136.5 rushing yards per game (fourth in the NFL), a great sign against a Bills defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game and an alarming 5.6 yards per carry. If the Falcons can establish the run early, they can control the clock and keep the high-powered Bills offense off the field.

Historical trends also favor the Falcons in this spot. Buffalo has struggled in the second of back-to-back night games, going just 2-7 straight up and against the spread since 2021.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Best Bet #2: OVER 49.5 Points (-118)

Tonight’s tilt features two offenses with the firepower to create a high-scoring affair. The Bills, led by star QB Josh Allen, are averaging 30.6 points per game, the third-most in the NFL. While Atlanta’s pass defense is statistically elite, Allen’s duel-threat ability, with 1,217 passing yards and nine touchdowns through the air and 212 yards and three scores on the ground, makes this offense incredibly difficult to contain for a full sixty minutes.

The Falcons’ offense, meanwhile, is well-equipped to contribute to the total. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a wealth of talent at his disposal, headlined by Robinson and wideout Drake London. Buffalo does rank right behind Atlanta in pass defense (154.0 YPG), but the Falcons have been a completely different team at home, averaging 27.0 PPG compared to just 11.0 on the road.

Overall, I expect a competitive and entertaining game where both offenses find success, ultimately pushing the final score past the 49.5-point total.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

