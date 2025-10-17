NFL Week 7 Most Bet 1st TD Scorers: Achane Breaking Free

The first touchdown market has become one of the most popular NFL plays each week, and bettors at BetMGM have already made their picks for who will strike first in Week 7. From workhorse running backs to red-zone standouts, here are the most bet first touchdown scorers for this week’s slate.

Kyren Williams (LAR) +475

Kyren Williams continues to be one of the most productive backs in football for the Los Angeles Rams. He ranks 10th in the NFL with 418 rushing yards and has added 155 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. Williams has consistently been a red-zone presence and remains a focal point of the Rams’ offense.

This week, he faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks 23rd in total defense (347.8 YPG) and has allowed four total touchdowns to running backs, along with the seventh-most receiving yards (265) to the position. Given his scoring consistency, it’s no surprise bettors are backing Williams to strike first.

Kyle Monangai (CHI) +850

Kyle Monangai has yet to record his first NFL touchdown, but bettors continue to see breakout potential. The rookie has 81 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards this season and was a prolific scorer in college, finding the end zone 14 times at Rutgers last year.

He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that’s struggled to contain opposing backs, giving up five total touchdowns to running backs while ranking 25th in points allowed (26.7 PPG). Monangai’s workload near the goal line continues to grow, making him an intriguing long shot to score first.

Quinshon Judkins (CLE) +475

Quinshon Judkins has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable touchdown scorers in the league. He’s posted 383 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards with two scores this season while averaging 76.6 yards per game for the Cleveland Browns on the ground.

Cleveland’s ground game should thrive against a Miami Dolphins defense that ranks 30th in total defense (389.3 YPG) and has surrendered three total touchdowns to running backs. With his volume and red-zone role, Judkins remains a strong bet to punch one in early.

De’Von Achane (MIA) +475

De’Von Achane has been electric for Miami, ranking 12th in the NFL with 390 rushing yards while adding 195 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He’s scored in five of six games this season and continues to thrive in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

He faces a Browns defense that’s been leaky against the run, ranking 22nd in scoring defense (24.3 PPG) and allowing three rushing touchdowns to running backs this year. Achane’s explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous early scorers in football — and bettors have noticed.

Rome Odunze (CHI) +700

Rome Odunze has been one of the most consistent scoring wideouts in the league, tied for third with five touchdown receptions and scoring in five of six games this season. The Chicago Bears wideout has quickly become a favorite red-zone target, and his ability to separate early in games has made him a strong first-touchdown candidate.

The Saints defense has allowed the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (eight) to wideouts this season, giving Odunze a clear path to pay dirt once again. Bettors are backing him to open the scoring for Chicago in Week 7.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets