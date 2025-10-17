NFL Week 7 Most Bet Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Who Let the Bears Out?

As the NFL season pushes deeper into October, bettors have turned their focus toward the end zone. At BetMGM, the public has loaded up on touchdown markets for Week 7, with action spread across a mix of emerging rookies, rebound candidates, and established red-zone threats.

Here are the most bet anytime touchdown scorers ahead of Week 7.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Foster Moreau (NO) +1500

Foster Moreau enters Week 7 as a deep sleeper in the touchdown market. The New Orleans Saints tight end has just one catch for nine yards in two appearances this season, but his 2024 production — 32 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns — shows he’s capable of making an impact when given opportunities. The Chicago Bears defense has been a favorable matchup for tight ends, allowing two scores to the position and ranking 26th overall (369.4 YPG) while giving up 27th-most points (26.8 PPG). Bettors are taking a swing on Moreau at longshot odds to find pay dirt.

Kyle Monangai (CHI) +275

Kyle Monangai has yet to reach the end zone in his rookie year, posting 81 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards so far. However, his red-zone potential remains high — he scored 14 total touchdowns in his final college season at Rutgers last year and is starting to carve out a bigger role in the Bears’ offense. The Saints defense ranks 25th in scoring (26.7 PPG) and has already allowed three rushing and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. The public is banking on Monangai breaking through with his first NFL touchdown.

Roschon Johnson (CHI) +1100

Roschon Johnson has seen limited touches this season, with six rushing yards and no scores through four games. However, bettors haven’t forgotten his 2024 production, when he totaled 170 yards and six touchdowns for the Bears. With a Saints defense that’s been inconsistent against the run and has yielded five total touchdowns to RBs this year, Johnson is viewed as a high-upside flier in a favorable matchup.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Quinshon Judkins (CLE) -135

Quinshon Judkins continues to draw heavy attention in the touchdown market, and for good reason. He ranks 14th in the league with 383 rushing yards, averaging 76.6 per game and 4.6 yards per carry, while adding two touchdowns on the ground. He’s also chipped in nine receptions for 62 yards for the Cleveland Browns this season. Facing a Miami Dolphins defense that’s been gashed for 389.3 yards per game and three total TDs allowed to running backs, Judkins remains a trusted option for bettors to find the end zone again.

Rome Odunze (CHI) +110

Rome Odunze has been one of the NFL’s most consistent scoring threats, tied for third in the league with five touchdown receptions. He’s found the end zone in every game but one this season — a matchup against the Washington Commanders last week, where a penalty negated a would-be touchdown. The Saints have surrendered the fourth-most TDs to wide receivers (eight) and rank 25th in scoring defense (26.7 PPG), making Odunze an obvious favorite in the anytime touchdown market.

Most Bet Anytime Touchdown Scorers for Week 7

Foster Moreau +1500

Kyle Monangai +275

Roschon Johnson +1100

Quinshon Judkins -135

Rome Odunze +110

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets