NFL Week 7 Most Bet Player Props: Skating with Skattebo

As the 2025 NFL season reaches Week 7, bettors are keying in on player props that feature a mix of returning stars, rookie risers, and redemption stories. BetMGM’s most bet props showcase heavy public action on rushing and receiving markets across several high-profile matchups.

Let’s break down this week’s top plays and the statistical cases driving each.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Quinshon Judkins (CLE) Over 91.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Quinshon Judkins has been one of the league’s most efficient young backs, ranking 14th in the NFL with 383 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 76.6 yards per game and has gone over this number twice already for the Cleveland Browns. The matchup couldn’t be more favorable — the Miami Dolphins rank last in the NFL against the run, allowing 168.5 rushing yards per game. With Cleveland leaning on the ground game, bettors see Judkins as a strong candidate to eclipse this total.

Saquon Barkley (PHI) Over 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Saquon Barkley hasn’t hit top gear yet this season, averaging 54.2 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry, but his usage remains elite. He’s topped this number once, and Week 7 brings an ideal bounce-back opportunity. The Minnesota Vikings defense has been shredded by opposing rushers, ranking 24th in the league while allowing 132.2 rushing yards per game. With the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line in control, bettors are banking on Barkley’s workload to push him over this total.

Cam Skattebo (NYG) Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

Cam Skattebo has quietly become a reliable safety valve for the New York Giants offense, catching 20 of 24 targets for 155 yards this season. He’s averaged 25.8 receiving yards per game and gone over this total twice. The matchup with the Denver Broncos presents upside — the Broncos rank third in total pass defense (165.2 YPG) but have struggled to contain running backs, giving up the ninth-most receiving yards (39.3 per game) to the position. Bettors expect Skattebo to exploit that soft spot underneath.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Rashee Rice (KC) Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

After serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Rashee Rice is set to make his long-awaited season debut. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 288 yards in just four games, showing elite efficiency before his off-field issues. Now returning to a Chiefs offense that thrives on spacing, Rice gets a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who rank 19th against the pass (215.7 YPG) and have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wideouts (161.8 per game). Bettors expect him to make an instant impact.

Jaxson Dart (NYG) Under 40.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Jaxson Dart has shown mobility with 167 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry this season, averaging 55.6 yards per start. However, the matchup looks far less inviting this week. Denver ranks sixth against the run (89 YPG) and has given up the third-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks (46 total through six games). Bettors are fading the over here, expecting the Broncos to contain Dart’s scrambling ability and force him to stay in the pocket.

Most Bet NFL Player Props for Week 7

Quinshon Judkins (CLE) Over 91.5 Rushing yards -130

Saquon Barkley (PHI) Over 70.5 Rushing yards -115

Cam Skattebo (NYG) Over 17.5 Receiving yards -140

Rashee Rice (KC) Over 56.5 Receiving yards -140

Jaxson Dart (NYG) Under 40.5 Rushing yards -125

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets