NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football | Ravens vs Dolphins Most Bet 1st TDs

The stakes are high and the lights are bright for Thursday Night Football, as the Baltimore Ravens meet the Miami Dolphins in what promises to be a hard-hitting AFC showdown. Scoring early could be the difference, and bettors at BetMGM have zeroed in on who they believe will find the end zone first.

Let’s dive into the five most bet first touchdown scorer picks ahead of kickoff.

BAL vs MIA Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Derrick Henry (BAL) +400

It’s no surprise to see Derrick Henry at the top of the board. The veteran back is tied for fifth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone in four games this season, including two scores last week against the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins defense ranks 28th against the run (145 YPG) and has allowed the second-most rushing TDs (10) this year. Henry’s red-zone usage and Baltimore’s physicality make him a strong early scoring favorite.

De’Von Achane (MIA) +500

De’Von Achane’s explosive playmaking makes him a prime candidate to strike first. He’s already posted seven total touchdowns (three rushing, four receiving) while averaging 96.8 yards from scrimmage per game. He’s scored in six of Miami’s games this season, and his versatility out of the backfield will test a Ravens defense ranked 28th overall (379.6 YPG). One big burst is all it takes for the rookie to cash this popular ticket.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Lamar Jackson (BAL) +1000

Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability continues to make him a threat in the red zone. He’s logged 166 rushing yards and one touchdown through four games this year, while the Dolphins have surrendered a league-worst four rushing TDs to opposing quarterbacks. At +1000, bettors see solid value in Jackson using his legs to open the scoring.

Zay Flowers (BAL) +800

Zay Flowers has quickly become Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, with 41 receptions on 55 targets for 486 yards and a touchdown this season. The talented wideout’s speed and route precision make him dangerous in the red zone. Against a Dolphins defense that’s allowed seven TD catches to wide receivers, Flowers is an intriguing mid-range play to hit paydirt first.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Ollie Gordon II (MIA) +2500

A longshot worth noting, Ollie Gordon has been carving out a larger role in the Dolphins’ offense. He’s posted 38 carries for 116 rushing yards and added a rushing and receiving touchdown this season. Baltimore has allowed eight rushing TDs to running backs (Tied for third in the NFL), and with Miami rotating fresh legs, Gordon offers tremendous upside for bettors looking to cash in big.

TNF Ravens vs Dolphins Most Bet Props

1. Derrick Henry (BAL) +400

2. De’Von Achane (MIA) +500

3. Lamar Jackson (BAL) +1000

4. Zay Flowers (BAL) +800

5. Ollie Gordon II (MIA) +2500

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Thursday Night Football 1st TD Market Closing Bell

With both offenses loaded with talent, bettors expect fireworks early in this one. Henry and Achane top the board as the safest bets, but there’s intriguing longshot value on Flowers and Gordon to open the scoring in what could be a fast-paced AFC battle.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets