PFF Grades the Regressions: Every NFL Team’s Worst 2026 Offseason Move

The 2026 NFL Offseason has officially jumped off the page for all the wrong reasons. We’re seeing a jarring divergence between retail price and on-field yield, where front offices are paying for the name on the jersey while ignoring the analytical red flags on the tape.

Whether it's the Indianapolis Colts committing a superstar-level sum to a mid-tier QB floor or the Las Vegas Raiders issuing a contract that defies every metric in the building, the risk profiles have been put in a blender and set to puree.

Using Pro Football Focus (PFF) as our primary ledger, we’ve identified the one transaction for every franchise that represents a significant strategic regression.