Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks After Week 6

‌



Ranking the NFL’s top ten quarterbacks after Week 6, highlighting stars, MVP contenders, and which signal-callers are separating from the rest of the field.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has continued to play at an extremely high level, and on Sunday, he proved that he is still one of the best in the game. The Chiefs’ star quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and rushed in for an additional score in a win against the Lions on Sunday Night Football. For that, Mahomes slots in at No. 1 in this week’s power rankings.

2) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the driving force behind Buffalo’s success, and he proves it every week. Following yet another impressive performance in Week 6, the reigning MVP winner lands at No. 2, just behind his biggest rival, Mahomes. Allen and the Bills continue to look like a top contender in the AFC, and as long as the star QB is upright, Sean McDermott’s team will keep their championship aspirations alive.

3) Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is the biggest reason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 5-1 start to the season. The former top pick’s never-die attitude has allowed the Bucs to stay in every game this season, and his clutch factor to march down the field and steal games has made him one of the most fun QBs to watch this season, in Sunday’s win. Mayfield finished with 256 passing yards and two touchdowns, continuing his strong season.

4) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott continued his MVP run on Sunday with another big performance in the Cowboys’ loss to the Panthers. The Mississippi State product tossed three passing touchdowns and kept Dallas in the game until the very end despite the team’s underwhelming defensive performance. Prescott is now up to 13 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions on the season, and if the team’s defense can ever put their struggles behind them, the Cowboys’ offense could allow them to make a run down the stretch.

5) Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert’s late-game heroics on Sunday again proved why he’s not only one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but arguably the most underappreciated. Los Angeles advanced to 4-2 on the year following their win on the road in Miami, and if Herbert continues to play at this level, the Chargers could be set to make noise in the AFC.

6) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s strong season continued in Week 6 with yet another impressive performance through the air. The Lions’ quarterback continues to prove he’s one of the best game managers in the NFL, and despite Detroit’s loss on Sunday, Goff is the last person to blame, considering how well he played.

7) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford didn’t play his best game in Week 6, but considering how dominant the Rams’ defense was in this matchup, he didn’t need to. Still, at 37, Stafford continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and it’s not just because of his cerebral ability. The veteran QB remains among the best in arm talent, which doesn’t appear to change anytime soon.

8) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has impressed this season, and for that, we’ll overlook his inefficient performance on Thursday in the team’s loss to the Giants. Not only did Hurts’s struggle, but the entire Eagles offense did, and considering this performance was a bit of an outlier, Hurts remains in the top ten, landing at No. 8 in this week’s power rankings.

9) Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league again this season, and his strong play is a significant reason why the Seahawks sit at 4-2 on the season. Following Darnold’s two-touchdown performance on Sunday, the USC product is up to 11 passing touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. For that, Darnold lands at No. 9.

10) Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has changed everything for the Colts this season, leading one of the most explosive offenses in the entire league. Whether that’s courtesy of Shane Steichen’s playcalling or simply a change of scenery is unknown. Regardless, Jones looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and his three-touchdown outing on Sunday proves exactly that.

Honorable Mention: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson falls outside the top ten on this list solely because he’s dealing with an injury. Considering the Ravens’ struggles without Jackson, it’s clear that the two-time MVP winner is the heart and soul in Baltimore. With 11 total touchdowns and only one turnover, there’s no doubt that Jackson would be among the top five when healthy, but until he’s back on the field, the Ravens star remains an honorable mention.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.