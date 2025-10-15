Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams Right Now After Week 6

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer


This slideshow provides an updated power ranking of the top ten teams in the NFL after Week 6. Who has surprised the most in the early parts of this season?

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The No. 1 seed in the NFC and the best team in football through the first six weeks has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield is now an MVP candidate, right up there with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. You would be hard-pressed to find a better quarterback with the game on the line and your offense needing points than Mayfield. They have slowly become America’s team.

2) Indianapolis Colts

The most shocking story in the league over the first six weeks has been the play of Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. Jones led a come-from-behind victory this past Sunday over the Cardinals, and just like everyone predicted, the Colts sit at 5-1 with the league’s most prolific offense.

3) Los Angeles Rams

Even without Puka Nacua, the Rams dominated the Cooper Rush-led Ravens 17-3, with the defense essentially taking over the game. The Rams feel like one of the more complete teams in the NFC and prove they can not only outscore you but also limit what offenses can do as well.

4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Not many people had the Pittsburgh Steelers holding a commanding lead in the AFC North after the first six weeks. Aaron Rodgers has found the fountain of youth with Mike Tomlin as the Steelers handled their business with a victory over the Browns. With the shape of the other three teams in the division, it would be challenging to picture the Steelers giving away the AFC North.

5) New England Patriots

The Patriots could have gotten complacent after their road upset over the Bills last Sunday night. This game could have had ‘trap’ written all over it, but Mike Vrabel had his team ready, and Drake Maye continues to look like a franchise quarterback blossoming before our very eyes.

6) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers rebounded nicely from their two-game losing streak with a 29-27 win against the Dolphins. It looked dicey for a while, but LA ultimately found a way with Justin Herbert leading a last-minute drive.

7) Detroit Lions

The injuries on the defensive side of the ball caught up to Detroit on Sunday night as they suffered a 30-17 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs on the road. The Lions need to get through this next stretch of games, treading water as they wait for their injured players to return to defense.

8) Green Bay Packers

Green Bay came off its bye week and handled business on Sunday with a 27-18 victory over the Joe Flacco-led Bengals at Lambeau Field. Now sitting at 3-3-1, the Packers sit at the top of the NFC North standings, leading Detroit by one game in the loss column.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars suffered a tough loss Sunday to the Seahawks. They still find themselves at the top of the AFC South with a 4-2 record, with head coach Liam Coen building something. Trevor Lawrence looks extremely comfortable in his offense.

10) Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold continues his great start in Seattle and continues to build great chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has established himself as a top receiver in the league. Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Jaguars ties Seattle to the top of the NFC West.

