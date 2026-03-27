Raiders Reset Roster With Mendoza, 5 New Starters, and NFL Draft

Draft Analysis
After the Raiders draft their quarterback of the future, they opt to find their nose tackle to help strengthen the interior of the 3-4 defense under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. To have a successful defense in a 3-4, it takes a dominant defensive front to stop the run and allow the linebackers and secondary to make tackles and big plays at the second and third levels, respectively. In this draft, one of the best players to do just that is to draft defensive tackle Kayden McDonald from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Throughout his career, McDonald has been known as one of the better run defenders in all of college football. His performance in 2025 was no different. In his 2025 campaign, McDonald totaled 65 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection, showcasing his dominance up front. According to PFF, McDonald was an elite run defender as he recorded a 91.2 run defense grade (1st), 16 tackles for loss or no gain (1st), and 30 run stops (1st).