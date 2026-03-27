Raiders Reset Roster With Mendoza, 5 New Starters, and NFL Draft

Elite Run Defense Changes Trajectory In Vegas

Scout's View

This selection for the Raiders is something that could change the trajectory of the defense if McDonald can become as dominant in the NFL as he was in college. Being able to stop the run is a crucial part of the game as it puts offenses in obvious pass formations and allows pass-rushing units to get after the quarterback.

With a player like Maxx Crosby, the opportunity to have a dominant nose tackle in the middle of the defense to stop the run may be something they cannot afford to pass up. No matter what happens in this draft, under Kubiak, the Raiders have an opportunity to reset the culture and the future outlook of the roster. In the 2026 NFL Draft, many have talked about the idea that it has more starters than stars. For the Raiders, that is perfectly fine. The first two rounds allow them to significantly help the future of the team on both offense and defense with players who have the potential to become stars in Mendoza and McDonald.