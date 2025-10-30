Ravens vs Dolphins: Best NFL Anytime TD Props for Thursday Night Football

Week 9 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) and Miami Dolphins (2-6) battle on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Stream: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Spread: Ravens -7.5 (-115) | Total: 51.5

Ravens -7.5 (-115) | 51.5 Moneyline: Ravens (-420), Dolphins (+330)

Anytime TD Prop #1: MIA WR Jaylen Waddle (+145)

Waddle found the end zone for the fourth time this season in last week’s upset win over the Atlanta Falcons. The speedster’s production has picked up since Tyreek Hill went down with that gruesome leg injury, tallying 18 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his last four games. Baltimore’s defense has allowed the third-most touchdowns to opposing wideouts and ranks 28th in pass defense. All signs point to another explosive performance and a strong chance Waddle hits paydirt again.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Anytime TD Prop #2: BAL TE Mark Andrews (+185)

It’s been a struggle for Andrews this season, the veteran tight end topping 30 yards just three times in seven games. However, Andrews does lead the Ravens in red zone targets (4) and stands to benefit from the return of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. The matchup is highly favorable as Miami is allowing the fourth-most points and the tenth-most yards per game to opponents. With Jackson back under center, Baltimore should generate plenty of scoring chances, providing a significant boost to Andrews’s touchdown potential.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.