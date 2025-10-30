Ravens vs Dolphins Most Bet Anytime TDs | NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football

It’s another AFC battle on Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins. Both teams feature explosive playmakers and dual-threat stars capable of breaking the plane at any moment. Bettors at BetMGM are locking in on five of the most popular anytime touchdown scorer bets ahead of kickoff — and the action is heating up.

Here’s a closer look at the most bet touchdown scorers for this week’s TNF matchup.

Lamar Jackson (+170)

Lamar Jackson has just one rushing touchdown this season, but remains a constant red-zone threat. He’s racked up 166 rushing yards in four games and has the mobility to exploit Miami’s defense. The Dolphins rank 26th, allowing 344.4 yards per game, and have been carved up by mobile quarterbacks, giving up a league-worst four rushing TDs to opposing pivots. Bettors are banking on Jackson finding paydirt with his legs Thursday night.

Derrick Henry (-235)

Derrick Henry is back to his bulldozing form. The veteran back is tied for fifth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, including two scores in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. He’s averaging 85 rushing yards per game and faces a favorable matchup against a Miami defense ranking 28th against the run (145 YPG). The Dolphins have also surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns this year T-2nd in NFL), with seven coming from running backs — a clear green light for Henry backers.

De’Von Achane (-155)

Few players are hotter than De’Von Achane right now. The explosive back has seven total touchdowns this season — three rushing, four receiving — and has scored in six of Miami’s games. Averaging 96.8 scrimmage yards per game, Achane’s versatility makes him a constant scoring threat. The Ravens’ defense has been vulnerable, ranking 28th overall (379.6 YPG) and allowing eight rushing TDs to RBs along with two receiving TDs to the position.

DeAndre Hopkins (+500)

DeAndre Hopkins has 10 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season, both coming in the first two games. He remains one of Lamar Jackson’s most trusted red-zone options. The Dolphins rank 11th in passing defense (199.4 YPG) but have allowed seven touchdown catches to wide receivers, making Hopkins a tempting longshot to hit paydirt in primetime.

Jaylen Waddle (+145)

Jaylen Waddle continues to be one of Miami’s most explosive weapons. He’s 12th in the NFL with 504 receiving yards and has found the end zone four times, including a touchdown in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore’s secondary has struggled mightily, ranking 28th in passing defense (250.9 YPG) and giving up 10 touchdown catches to wideouts, third-most in the league. Waddle’s chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa makes him a favorite among bettors to strike again.

Thursday Night Football Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

The Ravens-Dolphins matchup is loaded with touchdown potential on both sides. Bettors are backing the dual-threat star power of Jackson and Achane, while also eyeing value plays on Hopkins and Waddle to light up the scoreboard in what could be a high-scoring TNF affair.

