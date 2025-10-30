Ravens vs Dolphins Most Bet Player Props | NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football

The lights shine bright for Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins in a matchup packed with offensive talent and intriguing betting action. BetMGM has released its most bet player props for the game, and sharp bettors are zeroing in on rushing and receiving markets involving some of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.

Let’s break down the five most popular prop bets heading into Ravens vs. Dolphins.

De’Von Achane (MIA) Under 13.5 Rushing Attempts

De’Von Achane ranks 13th in the NFL with 539 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry, averaging 13.4 attempts per game. Despite the volume, bettors are fading his carries total, likely due to Miami’s pass-heavy game scripts and Baltimore’s ability to limit long drives. The Ravens have allowed 28.9 rushing attempts per game—ninth-most in the league—but Achane has gone under this number five times this season.

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) Over 62.5 Receiving Yards

Jaylen Waddle’s heating up, posting 35 catches for 504 yards and averaging 101.3 yards per game over his last three contests. He’s gone over this total four times this year, and with Baltimore’s secondary giving up the 10th-most yards to wide receivers (159 per game), Waddle is positioned for another strong outing.

Keaton Mitchell (BAL) Over 10.5 Rushing Yards

Keaton Mitchell’s touches have been limited, but his efficiency has popped. The rookie has 51 yards on seven carries through three games, including a 43-yard effort last week versus the Chicago Bears. Against a Dolphins defense ranked 27th against the run (145 yards per game), bettors expect Mitchell to break off another big run to cash the over.

De’Von Achane (MIA) Under 59.5 Rushing Yards

Despite averaging 67.4 yards per game, Achane has been held under 60 yards in three contests this season. With Baltimore likely keying in on Miami’s ground attack and the Dolphins leaning into their passing game, the under has gained traction from bettors.

Derrick Henry (BAL) Under 18.5 Rushing Attempts

Derrick Henry’s workload has fluctuated this year, averaging 15.6 carries per game. He’s gone over this number just twice in 2025, both coming in his past two outings. The Dolphins defense has allowed the seventh-most rushing attempts (28.9 per game), but with Baltimore rotating backs and utilizing a more balanced passing approach as Lamar Jackson returns, who may also eat into Henry’s carries, the under remains the popular play.

Thursday Night Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

This primetime clash features two explosive offenses and multiple player prop storylines. While bettors are split on Achane’s workload, there’s a clear lean toward Waddle’s yardage and a cautious outlook on Henry’s volume. Expect plenty of fireworks under the lights as Miami and Baltimore battle for AFC positioning.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets