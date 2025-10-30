Ravens vs Dolphins: Top NFL Players Props For TNF Tonight

This week’s Thursday Night matchup features the Baltimore Ravens traveling to face the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson is set to make his long-awaited return to the Ravens’ offense after missing the previous three games. Will this ignite their chase to the postseason? This article provides five player props to consider in this primetime matchup.

Derrick Henry OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards

Jackson’s return will naturally open up the running game for Derrick Henry. The threat Lamar poses with RPO plays will give Henry plenty of chances with the football tonight. Against the Dolphins and their weak run defense, Henry should be in a prime position to hit this number tonight. Baltimore has given Henry 21+ carries in their last two games, and tonight should be no different.

Tua Tagovailoa OVER 216.5 Passing Yards

Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his best game of the season last week tosses four touchdown passes on 20/26 attempts with a rating of 138.6. Despite Miami’s quarterback hitting this 216.5 number only twice this season, the Ravens have been vulnerable to explosive plays in the secondary all year. With Mike McDaniel coaching for his job, I expect the team to open up the playbook on offense, allowing Tua to amass plenty of yards over the course of the game.

Rashod Bateman To Record a 20+ Yard Reception

Rashod Bateman has recorded a reception over 20 yards three times this season, including last week, and earlier in the season when Jackson was in the lineup. Luckily for Bateman, the former MVP makes his return to the offense tonight. Bateman has always gone a little under the radar in this offense, with all of the attention on Jackson, Henry, and Zay Flowers. Bateman remains one of the fastest receivers in football, and Lamar likes to find his guys quickly in open space.

Malik Washington OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards

Malik Washington has very quietly established himself as the No. 2 receiver in this offense with the absence of Tyreek Hill. Washington has gone over this number in the Dolphins’ previous two contests, and we should expect to see him receive plenty of opportunities once again tonight.

Lamar Jackson Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Lamar Jackson makes his anticipated return to the Ravens tonight, after missing the previous three games, as he looks to lead the Ravens back into postseason contention after a 2-5 start. Expect offensive coordinator Todd Monken to get Lamar back in a rhythm tonight. The most dangerous part of his game is his ability to use his legs on designed runs in the red zone. He may have missed time due to injury, but the Ravens want to get back to their roots, and that means Lamar getting into the end zone on the ground.

