Top 5 Defenses to Play in NFL Week 7 DFS
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Build winning NFL Week 7 daily fantasy lineups with our top five DST plays (GPP). See matchups, salaries, value, and ceiling picks to anchor your roster.
1. New England Patriots
Salary: $5,000 (FD), $3,400 (DK)
Opponent: @ Tennessee Titans
Titans’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 12.00
2. Miami Dolphins
Salary: $3,800 (FD), $2,700 (DK)
Opponent: @ Cleveland Browns
Browns’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 10.00
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Salary: $4,500 (FD), $3,700 (DK)
Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 9.83
4. Carolina Panthers
Salary: $3,700 (FD), $2,500 (DK)
Opponent: @ New York Jets
Jets’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 9.00
5. Denver Broncos
Salary: $4,300 (FD), $3,500 (DK)
Opponent: vs. New York Giants
Giants’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 7.50
