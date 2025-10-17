Live NowLive
NFL · 1 hour ago

Top 5 Defenses to Play in NFL Week 7 DFS

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Build winning NFL Week 7 daily fantasy lineups with our top five DST plays (GPP). See matchups, salaries, value, and ceiling picks to anchor your roster.

1. New England Patriots 

Salary: $5,000 (FD), $3,400 (DK)

Opponent: @ Tennessee Titans

Titans’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 12.00

2. Miami Dolphins

Salary: $3,800 (FD), $2,700 (DK)

Opponent: @ Cleveland Browns

Browns’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 10.00

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Salary: $4,500 (FD), $3,700 (DK)

Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 9.83

4. Carolina Panthers

Salary: $3,700 (FD), $2,500 (DK)

Opponent: @ New York Jets

Jets’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 9.00

5. Denver Broncos

Salary: $4,300 (FD), $3,500 (DK)

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

Giants’ Fantasy Points Allowed Per Game to DST: 7.50

