USA TODAY 2026 First-Round Mock Draft | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is a slashing, versatile running back ready to complement a new Seahawks backfield after Charbonnet’s injury. His speed, vision, and hands make him a multi-dimensional threat capable of filling multiple roles in Seattle’s offense.

"Price could nicely fill Walker’s role – maybe one of Shaheed’s too – if the Seahawks opt to make him a bigger part of the offense." - Davis

Jadarian Price's Combine Results