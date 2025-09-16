Week 3 NFL Waiver Wire: 6 Pickups You Need to Make in Your Fantasy Leagues

‌



Two weeks into the season, the waiver wire is already heating up with difference-makers emerging across every position. Whether you’re looking for a streaming quarterback, a flex fill-in, or a breakout wide receiver, now is the time to get aggressive with roster moves. Daniel Jones is proving to be more than just a stopgap, Bhayshul Tuten looks ready to carve out a bigger role in Jacksonville, and Kareem Hunt provides steady insurance in Kansas City. Add in upside targets like Wan’Dale Robinson, Troy Franklin, and Juwan Johnson, and this week’s pickups could define your fantasy football season.

QB: Daniel Jones – IND (21.3% rostered in ESPN leagues)

After two weeks, it has become abundantly clear that Daniel Jones must be rostered in all formats as things stand. He is currently QB2 overall, only behind Lamar Jackson, after a pair of dominant performances against the Dolphins and Broncos to open the season. His rushing upside, combined with his immediate comfort level in the Indianapolis offense, makes him a solid streaming option or backup to have on your roster.

RB: Bhayshul Tuten – JAX (40.0%)

I am going to predict that this is the last time we can write about Bhayshul Tuten as a waiver wire pickup, as his rostered percentage will exceed 50 percent by Wednesday. After the Jaguars traded away Tank Bigsby to the Eagles last week, it was clear that Tuten’s role was going to open up as the team’s second back behind Travis Etienne. We saw exactly that on Sunday, and Tuten capitalized by taking a dump-off to the end zone. He is not going anywhere, and there is a real chance that he could take over this backfield at some point this season.

RB: Kareem Hunt – KC (24.4%)

The waiver wire gets a bit thin at running back after our first option, but Kareem Hunt provides the opposite of Tuten. He is a high-floor, low-ceiling pickup that you can immediately plug and play for a handful of points in your flex if you are desperate. The small potential of upside could come if something were to happen to lead back Isiah Pacheco, who has struggled to start the year. Hunt is getting his fair share of the workload and is worth having if you are desperate at the position.

WR: Wan’Dale Robinson – NYG (30.0%)

What an absurd outburst from Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 2, hauling in ten of 13 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in the heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys. After a reliable six receptions for 55 yards in Week 1, it’s clear that he has some rapport with Russell Wilson. With the game script often working against the Giants as they’ll be behind in most games, Robinson could see plenty of targets going forward. He is worth putting in a claim if you are a little thin at wide receiver entering Week 3.

WR: Troy Franklin – DEN (2.1%)

Given Broncos head coach Sean Payton‘s unpredictable player usage throughout his career, our recommendation of scooping up Troy Franklin comes with a bit of hesitation. That being said, he had the best game of his career on Sunday with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. He looked smooth in his route-running, and quarterback Bo Nix was often looking his way. With the WR2 position on the roster for the taking, paired with the inconsistencies of Courtland Sutton, Franklin is worth a swing based on his loads of upside going forward.

TE: Juwan Johnson – NO (48.2%)

This Juwan Johnson production might be real after all. After taking the top spot as TE1 in Week 1, he followed it right up with a TE4 finish last week, catching five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. He leads all tight ends with 20 targets, proving that quarterback Spencer Rattler is constantly seeking him out in the passing game. At a position that has very little depth and a notable injury in George Kittle, Johnson should be scooped up immediately if he is available in your league.