Exciting Stanley Cup Final descends on Vegas for Game Three

After a high-octane beginning to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final in Raleigh, the action now shifts to Las Vegas as the Vegas Golden Knights hope to be the first team to gain significant traction.

On Saturday, T-Mobile Arena sees its first bit of Stanley Cup Final action in three years when the Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ABC

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have played almost the exact same, with both teams squandering strong starts to fall victim to comeback victories. With both teams expressing serious resilience and pushing for the ultimate prize, no one is willing to back down for even a second. As a result, the two games in Las Vegas stand as a crucial turning point, as heading back to North Carolina with a 3-1 series lead could make all the difference.

“I think you just see two really good teams going at it,” Golden Knights forward Cole Smith during his pregame press conference. “Both teams aren’t going to back away no matter what the score is. I think you’ve kind of seen that through both games momentum swings like that. For 60 minutes, it’s more controlling those momentum swings and lessening the effect they can have.”

Here is how the Golden Knights can shake off a disappointing result in Game Two for a more resounding victory this time around.

Next man up

With no updates on defenseman Brayden McNabb, the Vegas stalwart’s status for Game Three is still up in the air.

McNabb took a Nikolaj Ehlers slapshot directly to his nose in the first period of Game Two, resulting in him having to be hospitalized. While McNabb did travel back to Las Vegas with the team, no one was too keen to provide an update on whether he would play. If he is unable to go, however, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella and the team are confident that their depth will be able to pull them through.

“[Jeremy Lauzon] was out, [McNabb] was out for most of the game the last game. We feel very comfortable with our D,” said Tortorella on the state of the defensive corps. “[Dylan Coghlan] has come in, [Ben Hutton] has given us some minutes, [Kaedan Korczak] has come in. You get to the fourth round, you got to tap into that. We’re very comfortable with where we’re at.”

Pressure’s on

In Game Two, the Hurricanes showed that they will not allow a disheartening result to adversely affect their play.

Now, the pressure shifts to the Golden Knights to provide a similar response. With five minutes in the third period and an unsuccessful challenge being the difference between a tied series and a 2-0 lead, the Golden Knights at least come into this game knowing they have a formula that works effectively. The impetus now falls on the team themselves to execute, channeling the first 50 minutes of play while eliminating the mistakes of the last 15.

“Up until their first goal last game when I mishandled the puck behind the net, I think we’ve done a good job,” said defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

“We didn’t give them too much before that. They are a heavy forechecking team. It’s tough for the defense at times, but I think we’ve done a better job from Game One to Game Two. We just got to stick with it.”

Stay connected

Regardless of McNabb’s status, the defensive effort to counter Carolina’s offensive attack is going to be a group effort.

Despite not having a finalist for the Selke Trophy (former Golden Knights draft pick and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki was the winner this year), Vegas littered the voting chart with Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mark Stone getting on the ballot. Trade deadline acquisitions in Smith and Nic Dowd were also brought in to the organization to assist the forward corps defensively. In a Stanley Cup Final that has been much more wide open than anticipated, the Golden Knights understand that the team that is able to seal the other off in the offensive zone will likely be the one lifting the Cup in the end.

“I think that’s just how we’ve been trying to play all playoffs. You get to the end here, it’s more critical,” mentioned Smith about the defensive zone play.

“Torts always talks about making sure everyone gets back to the house, especially on a team like this. They transition so fast in the neutral zone. I’ve always been taught growing up that defense isn’t just for two D-men; it’s a five-man group and I think Torts has emphasized that as well.”