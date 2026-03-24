NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 24 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Stadium: PPG Paints Arena

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Odds

Spread: COL -1.5 (+150) | PIT +1.5 (-180)



Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under (+100)

(-120) | Under (+100) Moneyline: COL -155 | PIT +135

Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins Kalshi Odds

Chance: COL 60% | PIT 41%

COL 60% | PIT 41% Spread: COL -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢

COL -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The once-mighty Colorado Avalanche have lost some momentum late in the season, loosening their grip on the Central Division lead. Things don’t get any easier on Tuesday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado’s offensive efficiency has plummeted recently. With just six goals at five-on-five, the Avs haven’t had much luck in the attacking zone. The more concerning aspects are that the Avs have been held to five or fewer high-danger chances in three of their last five road games. Now playing their third straight road game, we’re not expecting an improvement in Pittsburgh.

Conversely, the Penguins’ offense has been unstoppable over the past few outings. Over their last four games, the Pens have potted 18 goals with 16 of those coming at five-on-five. Included in that sample is last week’s seven-goal outburst in Colorado. Backed up with 12.5 high-danger chances per game, Pittsburgh’s torrid pace should continue.

This is an ideal spot to back the home underdog Penguins. Colorado’s diminished output clashes with the Pens’ offensive excellence. Pittsburgh or bust in this one.

Best Bet: Penguins +135

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Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Stadium: Benchmark International Arena

Location: Tampa, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Odds

Spread: MIN +1.5 (-175) | TB -1.5 (+145)

Total: Over 6.5 (+105) | Under (-125)

(+105) | Under (-125) Moneyline: MIN +145 | TB -170

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIN 40% | TB 61%

MIN 40% | TB 61% Spread: TB -1.5 Yes 39¢ | No 62¢

TB -1.5 Yes 39¢ | No 62¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

The Minnesota Wild are comfortably in a playoff spot. However, they haven’t given up hope of catching the Avs for the top spot in the division or usurping the Dallas Stars for home-ice advantage in the first round. Their path up the standings continues with tonight’s clash versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Wild are roaring over their recent schedule. With 12 or more high-danger chances in four of their last five, the Wild have tilted the ice in their favor. Over that stretch, they’ve compiled a 60.4% expected goals-for rating, dwarfing their actual mark of 38.9%. With that, we have Minnesota earmarked as a progression candidate to close out the campaign.

The Bolts remain a formidable opponent, but a few factors work against them. First, Tampa Bay has out-chanced its opponents just twice over the last five games. Second, this is a scheduling nightmare for the hosts. The Lightning just returned from a four-game Western Conference road trip and will be playing their fifth game in eight nights. Finally, they are on an unsustainable path, putting together a 1.051 PDO over their last nine games. Inevitably, we should see that work its way back down to 1.000 over the coming games.

Analytically, these teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Wild are progression candidates and should see more positive outcomes. Tampa Bay is primed for regression, which will undoubtedly be a factor with their condensed schedule. We’re using this spot to back the underdog Wild.

Best Bet: Wild +145

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 24, 2026

Penguins +135

Wild +145

We’re heading into tonight’s schedule with two underdog plays. We’re taking the Pens to upset the Avs for the second time in two weeks, adding the Wild to cash versus the Bolts in Tampa.

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