NHL Power Rankings: The Top 15 Players Right Now (Jan. 22)

15. William Nylander

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs | Position: Right Wing | Age: 29

2025-26 Stats: 37 GP | 17 G | 31 A | 48 P | +1

Nylander continues to be a consistent producer in the Toronto pressure cooker. His 17 goals and flashy puck possession make him a constant threat, though his +1 rating indicates the Leafs are playing tight, high-event games when he is on the ice.

Injury Note: Nylander is currently sidelined with a groin injury, having missed Toronto's last three contests. His return remains uncertain.