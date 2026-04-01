TST Interview: Former LA Kings star Jason Allison is captain of new ship in Anaheim

ANAHEIM – A major boat and outdoor adventure show is coming to Anaheim, and to the surprise of sport fans, it’s being driven by a former professional athlete who’s taken his competitive edge from the rink to the water.

Jason Allison was a star center for the Los Angeles Kings. In 2002, the 26 year old – flanked by wingers Ziggy Palffy and Adam Deadmarsh – led his team in scoring, helping the Kings reach 40 wins for the first time since 1991. Known for his vision and playmaking ability, Allison guided the team through a hard-fought first-round playoff series, where they ultimately fell in seven games to the favored Colorado Avalanche.

A series of injuries ultimately brought his time in Los Angeles and his playing career to an early end. Now Allison has shifted his focus off the ice working in entertainment and building a one-of-a-kind event that inspires people to get out on the water.

The California International Boat Show takes place in Orange County from April 9-12. Allison answered these questions from The Sporting Tribune:

Q: When you were an active NHL player, how much time did you spend thinking about your off-ice, post-playing career?

A: Every player is different. For me, there wasn’t much thought beyond hockey. I was completely focused on the game. After my last game, though, that changed. There was suddenly space to explore other interests. I got involved in a horse farm breeding racehorses, spent eight years running a minor hockey organization in Canada, and eventually – after moving back here to Southern California – began working on a number of ventures, including this boat show. I’m really excited about it.

Q: What is your specific role in the upcoming Boat Show in Anaheim in April, and what does an event like this look like?

A: I’m a co-founder of the show, so I’ve been pretty involved in bringing it all together. It’s the largest boat and outdoor adventure show in the area, and we’re expecting a big turnout – somewhere around 20,000 attendees. There’ll be a wide range of boats on display, everything from fishing and wake boats to performance boats and yachts. The idea is really to have something for everyone, whether you’re experienced on the water or just getting into it.

Q: What initially got you into this line of work?

A: I got involved through a friend in Toronto last year. I helped out with some shows in Pomona and Long Beach and learned the business by jumping right in. It wasn’t easy at first, but I really enjoyed it. Since then, we’ve built a strong team, including working closely with Spark & Sway. We’re focused on growing the shows with more events planned this year and into 2027.

Q: Is boating something that has been a passion of yours for a long time?

A: I grew up in the Toronto area and bought my first cottage when I was 19, so we’ve always had boats around. I even lived on an island for a while where boating was really the only way to get around. It’s always been a part of my life. And after retiring at 31, you realize pretty quickly you need something you’re passionate about, something that keeps you engaged.

Q: What similarities are there to running a business like this and being a part of a hockey team?

A: There are a lot of moving pieces. A show like this has so many different elements. At the end of the day, you’re producing something, and it takes a lot of coordination and teamwork to pull it off. Being part of a team in hockey, and my experience working in film production has definitely helped prepare me for that.

Q: Can you expand more on your role in the entertainment field?

A: Essentially I started a production company about seven years ago, and we were fortunate to see some early success with a few projects like the movie Arkansas with Liam Hemsworth, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn, and then The Comeback Trail with Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, followed by the writers and directors strikes, it really hit us. I still have some other projects in the works, so time will tell, but those experiences taught me a lot about building and managing projects, which has translated well into what I’m doing now.

Q: It has been 20 years since you last played in the NHL, and your final game with the Kings was during the 2002-03 campaign. How do you look back at your time with the Kings?

A: I loved playing here but, to be blunt, it sucked to be in your prime as an athlete and get hurt. I struggled for a year-and-a-half with a neck and head injury. Then I came back for a year and played in Toronto. Although it was a good season, I still was still struggling with symptoms from my injuries. It was very unfortunate it did not work out better with the Kings. It would have been great to spend the rest of my career here with the team.

Q: When you were traded to Los Angeles, what were your initial impressions of the area?

A: Before I got here, I wasn’t sure if I’d like it. I think I expected it to be a bit more over-the-top. But walking around Manhattan Beach after the trade, I remember thinking I might not want to live anywhere else. I enjoyed playing on the East Coast, but in the middle of February, it’s a lot different leaving the rink and stepping into snow. The South Bay just has a different feel – good weather, active people, and makes for just a great place to live.

Q: When did you and your family move back to Southern California?

A: I moved back here about nine years ago. I remember that because my son just had his fifth birthday party when we first got here.

Q: Your kids are both active in local sports. How have you enjoyed participating in that with them?

A: We signed them both up for lacrosse, and my son in hockey right away. My daughter, Dakota, fell in love with lacrosse immediately. She is a junior in high school and involved now in the college recruiting process. It’s been really cool experiencing this with her from the start up until now. My son Colton stuck with hockey. He has played in the youth programs with the Kings and Ducks. It’s been fun watching him progress through the years, also having the opportunity to be an assistant coach on his team.

Q: Has being back in LA – circling in the youth hockey scene with your son, re-connected you with any former NHL players?

A: When I first got back here, Colton immediately jumped on a team with Rob Blake’s and Kyle Calder’s sons. A former Kings and Ducks player, Kyle was coaching. It was also nice having former teammates Derek Armstrong, Jaroslav Modry, and Jamie Storr around who were all coaching in the Junior King programs.

Q: How much do you currently follow the NHL, particularly the Kings and the Ducks?

A: I watch a lot of hockey games when I can, checking the standings often. I try to watch as many Kings and Ducks games as I can. The Ducks have been a fun young team to follow, with surprising success. I’ve always loved watching the NHL playoffs, I think it’s the most exciting thing to watch in sports. In general I’m an all around sports fan, but being from Toronto it crushed me watching the Blue Jays lose to the Dodgers in the World Series last year.

Q: One final question. Is it really true that there is going to be a water-skiing squirrel at this show?

A: His name is Twiggy, and believe it or not, he is going to be the star of the show.

Discover new boats and outdoor adventure gear at the 2026 Anaheim Boat Show at the Anaheim Convention Center. The highly-anticipated indoor boat show takes place April 9-12.

For all information on the event, including ticket sales – advanced tickets start at $15 – visit californiaboatshow.com. For information on the event’s official marketing and promotions partner, visit sparkandsway.com.